One million people given first Covid vaccine dose in Wales

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

One million people in Wales have now received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Public Health Wales (PHW) figures on Tuesday showed 1,007,391 people have received at least their first jab, while 192,030 people have been fully vaccinated after also receiving their second.

The milestone means almost 40% of the adult population now have a level of protection against Covid-19 within the first 13 weeks of Wales’ vaccination programme.

The Welsh Government said an anticipated dip in vaccine supplies over the past three weeks would increase during the next fortnight, with around 200,000 vaccinations possible and around 30,000 a day being administered.

Members of the public receive a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at a vaccination centre at Cwmbran Stadium in Cwmbran (Geoff Caddick/PA)

The latest data for Tuesday shows an increase of 9,095 of first doses from the previous day’s figures and a further 8,291 second doses.

The Government says it is aiming to have offered vaccinations to every eligible adult by July 31 “as long as supply is maintained”.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “To be able to say that one in four adults in Wales have now had at least their first dose of the vaccine is a truly incredible testament to the hard work of everyone involved in the rollout of this life-changing vaccine.

“We have seen an incredible level of uptake so far and my thanks go to every person who has done their bit for this national effort.

“It is crucial these high levels of uptake are maintained and I would urge everyone to take up their offer – every single dose really does count.

“Each is a step closer to opening up our society, a step closer to a brighter future and our ‘new normal’.

“We do however need to reiterate that even if you have had your jab, please keep to the social distancing and hygiene measures we’ve become accustom to over the past year – everyone’s efforts to keep this virus at bay are so vitally important.”

The seafront at Llandudno, north Wales, almost empty of people during lockdown (Peter Byrne/PA)

The latest PHW data also shows the country’s seven-day case rate at 44 cases per 100,000 people.

A further 166 cases of Covid-19 were recorded, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Wales to 205,368.

Three further deaths were also reported, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,406.

First Minister Mark Drakeford is set to announce the outcome of the country’s three-week review of restrictions on Friday, which is expected to include the “stay-at-home” rule being lifted.