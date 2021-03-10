Search continues for missing Sarah Everard a week after her disappearance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The search for missing Sarah Everard continues a week after her disappearance.

The 33-year-old marketing executive disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, at about 9pm on March 3.

Ms Everard is thought to have walked through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton – a journey which should have taken around 50 minutes.

She was last captured on a doorbell camera walking along the A205 Poynders Road towards Tulse Hill at around 9.30pm.

On Tuesday evening, police put up a cordon outside a block of flats near where the footage was recorded.

Police officers outside Poynders Court on the A205 in Clapham (Yui Mok/PA)

The search was focused on the Poynders Court housing complex on Poynders Road, and forensics officers could be seen examining the area.

Sniffer dogs were also used to search the nearby Oaklands Estate and gardens in surrounding streets, while other officers were lifting covers and searching drains along the A205.

The Metropolitan Police also issued new images of Ms Everard, including one of her in the same coat she was wearing on the night she disappeared.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, who is leading the Metropolitan Police investigation, said there was no information to suggest Ms Everard had “come to any harm”.

Her family have said it is “totally out of character” for her to disappear.

Investigators are not currently linking the disappearance to reports of women being followed in surrounding areas.

Forensics outside Poynders Court (Yui Mok/PA)

The Met said it had received more than 120 calls from the public and had visited 750 homes in the area as part of the investigation.

The investigation is being treated as a missing person inquiry, but is being led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command due to its “complex nature” and concerns for Ms Everard’s welfare, the force said.

She was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern, and turquoise and orange trainers. She is thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat.

Anyone who has seen Ms Everard or who has information that may assist the investigation should call the Incident Room on 0208 785 8244.