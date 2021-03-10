What the papers say – March 10

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Queen’s response and other angles on Harry and Meghan’s interview dominate the Wednesday paper.

The Mirror highlights the Queen’s compassionate tone from her statement on the interview with a headline of “We will always love you”.

Metro goes with “Our royal sadness”, while The Times plays a straight bat in leading on the Queen saying the couple’s “racism claim will be handled in private”.

Wednesday's front page:OUR ROYAL SADNESS#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/Hz2fwKIsvB — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) March 9, 2021 Wednesday’s TIMES: “Queen says racism claim will be handled in private” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GEf6zMf617 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 9, 2021

The Independent splashes with the Queen admitting concern over the racism claim.

But the Daily Express runs with the monarch’s less conciliatory line of “Recollections may vary”.

So too does The Sun, while also highlighting Piers Morgan’s departure from GMB after a row about the couple under a headline of “Morgxit!”

The Daily Telegraph combines the Queen’s concern over the racism claims with her line about recollections varying.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Issue of race concerning, but recollections vary, says Queen” 📨 Sign up for the Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/QHsh1NXonI#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uyOXm5PRKB — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 10, 2021

The Daily Star leads on Morgan’s departure from GMB.

The Guardian also reports on the “ITV drama” surround Morgan while covering the royal family’s vow to address the racism row “in private”, as well as a cash crisis facing local councils.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 10 March 2021: Revealed: true scale of the cash crisis facing councils pic.twitter.com/hEPu0mYJjl — Guardian news (@guardiannews) March 9, 2021

And the Daily Mail leads on a poll showing 51% of respondents feel Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their royal titles.

Meanwhile, the i switches focus to the NHS pay-rise saga, citing a poll which says 62% of respondents feel the 1% increase is insufficient.

Wednesday's front page: Public says 1% NHS pay rise is not enough #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/zmHqDpzwec pic.twitter.com/eWmY4RlzSJ — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 9, 2021

And the Financial Times leads on England’s Covid test and trace system being “condemned” by MPs.