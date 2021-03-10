Timeline of Sarah Everard’s disappearance

Here is a timeline of the key events in the disappearance of Sarah Everard.

– Wednesday, March 3: The 33-year-old marketing executive goes missing after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, around 9pm.

– March 6: Metropolitan Police raise the alarm over Ms Everard’s disappearance, saying it was “totally out of character” for her not to be in contact with family and friends. Police release a CCTV image of her, saying she was thought to have walked through Clapham Common after leaving her friend’s flat, heading towards her home in Brixton, a journey which should have taken around 50 minutes.

– March 7: Police release footage taken from a private doorbell-type camera showing Ms Everard was walking alone along the A205 Poynders Road towards Tulse Hill, just south of Brixton. Police say it is unclear whether or not she reached her house. She was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern and turquoise and orange trainers, and was thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat. Scotland Yard says the investigation is being led by its Specialist Crime Command because of the “complex nature” of the probe, which combines searches with house-to-house inquiries.

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard. This is a significant development but our investigation continues. We repeat our appeal for anyone with information to speak to detectives on 0208 785 8244. https://t.co/7586mGGLHv — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 9, 2021

– March 8: Scotland Yard says it remains “open minded as to all possibilities” over Ms Everard’s disappearance, while confirming a missing persons investigation. Specialist officers are drafted in from across the Metropolitan Police force. Police say they have received more than 120 calls from the public on the case, and ask anyone who may have relevant dashcam or other footage to come forward.

– March 9: Police use sniffer dogs to search gardens in streets around the search site near Ms Everard’s envisaged route home and in the nearby Oaklands Estate. Officers also search a pond in Clapham Common and drains along the A205. Police also release fresh images of Ms Everard – wearing the coat in which she disappeared – as they appeal for the public’s help. Later in the day, the Met sets up a cordon around the Poynders Court housing complex on Poynders Road as part of the search, with forensics officers seen examining the area.

The search for Ms Everard included Mount Pond on Clapham Common (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

– 11.59pm, March 9: The Met tweets that it has arrested a police officer at an address in Kent in connection with Ms Everard’s disappearance. Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave says the fact the man is a serving police officer “is both shocking and deeply disturbing”. The Met says a woman has also been arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender. The man and the woman are taken into custody. Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin says the force is still “doing everything we can to find Sarah”.

– 9am, March 10: Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave tells journalists outside Scotland Yard that investigators really hope Ms Everard is still alive. In an unusual step, Mr Ephgrave refuses to reveal what the officer has been arrested for, and will not reveal whether the suspect is known to Ms Everard.

– 10.30am, March 10: Detectives investigating the disappearance search a home and woodland at two locations in Kent – one on land near Ashford and the other at a property in Deal. A tent was erected at the front of a house in Freemens Way in Deal, and multiple cars were taken away by investigators. A neighbour tells the PA news agency a police officer lives at the address with his wife and two children.

Forensic officers outside a house in Freemens Way in Deal, Kent (Steve Parsons/PA)

-3pm, March 10: The Met reveals the suspect is a diplomatic protection officer in his 40s and that he is being question over suspected kidnap and murder. It says he is also being questioned over a separate allegation of indecent exposure. The force says the detained man is a member of Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command – the squad responsible for guarding the Parliamentary estate including Downing Street and the Palace of Westminster, as well as foreign embassies in London. The force said that the officer’s main job was uniformed patrol of diplomatic premises, but would not specify where he had worked.

-8.17pm: Met Commissioner Cressida Dick announces that what appear to be human remains have been found in woodland in Ashford, Kent. Ms Dick says that the force is not able to confirm an identity, adding this could take “considerable time”. Ms Dick says hundreds of officers and other police staff continue to work “around the clock” on the investigation.