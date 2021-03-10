British athletes forced to isolate on return from European Indoor Championships

The British athletics squad who travelled to the European Indoor Championships in Torun last week have been forced to self-isolate after a member of the support staff returned a positive lateral flow test.

British Athletics confirmed the 46-strong squad, who won a total of 12 medals at the Championships, must undertake a period of 10 days in isolation in line with government guidance.

The governing body said in a statement: “British Athletics has confirmed that a member of the GB & NI team travelling party returning from Torun provided a positive lateral flow test on the evening of 9th March.

We've definitely got that medal Monday feeling! 🥇🥈🥉 Congratulations to all our #Torun2021 medallists and athletes and to their coaches, clubs and support staff on a fantastic Championships 👏 GFX: @createwithdean pic.twitter.com/rwbTftzKUr — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) March 8, 2021

“This has been followed up this morning with a PCR test.

“As a result, all members of the travelling party will now need to self-isolate for a period of 10 days from Monday 8th March (ends Thursday 18th March) in line with government guidance.”

A number of positive tests blighted the Championships despite strict protocols which required all competing athletes to test negative upon arriving in Poland and again in Torun, as well as submit to further tests every five days.

Poland’s men’s 4x400m squad had to withdraw following a positive outbreak, while Belgian sprinter Eline Berings criticised the testing procedure after being forced to withdraw from the semi-finals of the 60 metres, claiming it was due to a false positive.