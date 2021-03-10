Darren Fletcher named technical director as part of Manchester United shake-up

Former midfielder Darren Fletcher has been named as Manchester United’s first technical director as part of a shake-up that has seen John Murtough promoted to the role of football director.

There has been years of talk and speculation regarding the absence of a director of football at Old Trafford, but the club have now announced two new roles that “will further strengthen the club’s football operations”.

Fletcher returned to United in January as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching set-up and the PA news agency understands that his work in that role impressed the powers that be both in terms of his attitude and aptitude.

The 37-year-old will now step up to become technical director focusing on “a co-ordinated and long-term approach to player and squad development”, while adding “technical input and direction into all football and performance areas” by working closely with football director Murtough.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of John Murtough as the club's new Football Director, and Darren Fletcher as Technical Director.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 10, 2021

Having been with the club for seven years, most recently as head of football development, United say Murtough will “have overall leadership and responsibility for operations and strategy across all football functions”.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: “These are hugely important appointments that reinforce the progress we have been making as a club in recent years in our relentless pursuit of success.

“We have already made great strides forward in the way we run our football operations, and the benefits are visible in the resurgent pipeline of academy talent reaching the first team and through our improved recruitment record.

“John has been integral to our progress in these areas and his deep understanding of development ensures the club’s traditions of bringing young players through from academy to first team will continue.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has announced changes to the backroom setup (Richard Heathcote/PA)

“This new position is a natural evolution that harnesses his leadership qualities and his years of experience in the game.

“Darren’s stellar achievements as a player and his own journey from academy to Premier League and Champions League winner means he naturally commands respect and understands this vital part of the club’s DNA.

“In this new role, the first in our history, he will deliver technical advice across all aspects of the football department as well as contributing to the communication and delivery of our football philosophy across all areas of the club.

“I am delighted that John and Darren have accepted these roles and I look forward to the contribution they will make, together with Ole and the rest of the staff, as we build toward future success.”

🗣️ "[Darren Fletcher] has got the United DNA," says Ole. "Given Darren’s experiences, we felt it was good for him to come in and help."#MUFC #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/MVpqlJSfT6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 5, 2021

United said in a statement that football director Murtough “will work day-to-day with Ole to align recruitment and other strategies and to ensure that the first team has the best-in-class operational support it needs to succeed”.

The change is understood to be considered as evolution rather than revolution on the recruitment front, with the club saying: “Ole will continue his role in the recruitment process, supported by extensive scouting and data analytics functions that will continue to report to John.”

Matt Judge, who has the new title of director of football negotiations – albeit with unchanged responsibilities – will also report to football director Murtough.

The ex-Premier League head of elite performance has impressed with the work he has overseen across various areas of the club, including overhauling the academy and recruitment department, since joining under David Moyes in 2014.

Manchester United Head of Football Development John Murtough is heading up a working group developing the club’s data science strategy. #MUFChttps://t.co/aRy3la14GM — Training Ground Guru (@ground_guru) March 26, 2020

“This is such an exciting time for everyone at Manchester United with the first team, academy and women’s team all performing strongly, and plenty of development still to come,” Murtough said.

“It’s a privilege to be part of that process, and an honour to lead Manchester United’s football department, working alongside Ole, Casey (Stoney) and so many other truly outstanding staff all dedicated to delivering success to this club.”

Fletcher has had a close look at the way things operate in recent months and knows what it takes to succeed at United, where the academy graduate won five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008.

“It is great to be back with the club and I am delighted to be taking on this new role,” he said.

“We are moving in the right direction and I am looking forward to continuing to work with Ole and his coaching team, and now with John as the football director, to help bring young players through and further develop the football side of the club.

“It’s fantastic to see that all the staff here are driving Manchester United forward towards a new era of success.”

Solskjaer welcomed the appointments and confirmed newly-appointed technical director Fletcher will continue as one of his coaches.

“Darren will still combine with the coaching,” the United boss said. “Of course maybe a little bit less on the coaching side.

Solskjaer welcomed the appointments and confirmed Fletcher will remain part of his coaching staff (Clive Brunskill/PA)

“I’m very happy that we’ve made this decision and the announcement. Of course I’ve known about it for a little while.

“I’ve known John since I came. He was here when I came and now it’s more of a formal role, the job title. He’s still been working behind the scenes and I’ve worked well with him. It’s a cultural fit.

“We know we’re a work in progress and what we’re doing we just want to improve on and better, so very happy with what we have.

“We’ve still got the continuity of the last few years but still got new ideas and fresh thinking with Fletch, who has been at the club before and come back now.”