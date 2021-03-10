Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 6, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 7-10) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 18 (6%) have seen a rise in case rates, 293 (93%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Derbyshire Dales has the highest rate in England, with 116 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 6 – the equivalent of 160.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 63.6 per 100,000 in the seven days to February 27.

Hull has the second highest rate, down from 160.9 to 152.8, with 397 new cases.

Rotherham is in third place, up slightly from 148.8 to 151.8, with 403 new cases.

The top five areas to record a week-on-week rise are:

Derbyshire Dales (up from 63.6 to 160.4)

East Devon (41.7 to 59.5)

Canterbury (19.3 to 36.3)

Craven (31.5 to 45.5)

Uttlesford (19.7 to 30.7)

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 10 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 6; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 27.

Derbyshire Dales, 160.4, (116), 63.6, (46)

Hull, 152.8, (397), 160.9, (418)

Rotherham, 151.8, (403), 148.8, (395)

South Holland, 144.2, (137), 181.0, (172)

Barnsley, 142.6, (352), 160.4, (396)

Preston, 142.5, (204), 171.9, (246)

Bradford, 141.5, (764), 164.3, (887)

Peterborough, 140.9, (285), 182.9, (370)

Redditch, 137.2, (117), 173.6, (148)

South Derbyshire, 136.1, (146), 156.6, (168)

Leicester, 135.5, (480), 197.1, (698)

Wakefield, 134.4, (468), 136.1, (474)

North West Leicestershire, 126.4, (131), 205.6, (213)

Corby, 124.6, (90), 216.0, (156)

Boston, 122.6, (86), 173.9, (122)

Rochdale, 116.5, (259), 155.6, (346)

Hartlepool, 116.4, (109), 154.8, (145)

Bassetlaw, 115.8, (136), 149.8, (176)

Luton, 113.6, (242), 152.5, (325)

North East Lincolnshire, 109.0, (174), 118.4, (189)

Middlesbrough, 108.5, (153), 153.9, (217)

East Staffordshire, 107.7, (129), 155.3, (186)

Hyndburn, 107.4, (87), 149.3, (121)

Tameside, 104.6, (237), 145.7, (330)

Kirklees, 104.1, (458), 141.4, (622)

Stockton-on-Tees, 103.4, (204), 121.6, (240)

Fenland, 103.1, (105), 190.5, (194)

Blackburn with Darwen, 102.9, (154), 154.3, (231)

Darlington, 101.1, (108), 131.1, (140)

South Ribble, 100.2, (111), 129.1, (143)

Blaby, 99.5, (101), 126.1, (128)

Leeds, 99.5, (789), 135.4, (1074)

Salford, 99.3, (257), 123.6, (320)

Bolton, 99.1, (285), 160.0, (460)

Wyre Forest, 98.7, (100), 134.3, (136)

Erewash, 97.9, (113), 142.2, (164)

Charnwood, 97.9, (182), 136.7, (254)

Stoke-on-Trent, 97.1, (249), 125.2, (321)

Wigan, 96.8, (318), 133.0, (437)

Doncaster, 94.9, (296), 142.0, (443)

Tamworth, 93.9, (72), 142.1, (109)

Mansfield, 93.3, (102), 169.2, (185)

Sandwell, 91.6, (301), 170.5, (560)

Ashfield, 91.5, (117), 181.4, (232)

West Lancashire, 91.0, (104), 93.6, (107)

Nottingham, 90.7, (302), 157.4, (524)

Birmingham, 89.0, (1016), 122.1, (1394)

Ribble Valley, 88.7, (54), 78.8, (48)

North Lincolnshire, 87.6, (151), 95.2, (164)

Gedling, 87.4, (103), 162.9, (192)

Walsall, 87.2, (249), 123.0, (351)

Derby, 87.1, (224), 130.2, (335)

Calderdale, 87.0, (184), 110.2, (233)

North Tyneside, 86.1, (179), 108.2, (225)

Bury, 84.3, (161), 155.0, (296)

North Warwickshire, 84.3, (55), 163.9, (107)

Slough, 84.3, (126), 119.7, (179)

Oadby and Wigston, 84.2, (48), 159.6, (91)

Sunderland, 83.9, (233), 117.4, (326)

St. Helens, 83.1, (150), 151.7, (274)

Warrington, 82.9, (174), 100.0, (210)

Wellingborough, 82.8, (66), 112.9, (90)

Oldham, 82.2, (195), 126.9, (301)

Stockport, 82.1, (241), 136.7, (401)

Chesterfield, 82.0, (86), 92.5, (97)

Burnley, 81.0, (72), 106.8, (95)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 80.1, (104), 110.1, (143)

Sheffield, 80.0, (468), 112.2, (656)

Northampton, 79.7, (179), 107.7, (242)

West Lindsey, 79.4, (76), 120.2, (115)

Huntingdonshire, 79.2, (141), 90.5, (161)

Fylde, 79.2, (64), 115.1, (93)

County Durham, 77.7, (412), 103.9, (551)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 77.2, (76), 75.2, (74)

Rugby, 77.1, (84), 113.8, (124)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 76.5, (99), 85.0, (110)

Manchester, 76.3, (422), 129.9, (718)

Redcar and Cleveland, 75.8, (104), 100.6, (138)

Bolsover, 74.5, (60), 132.8, (107)

Milton Keynes, 74.2, (200), 100.9, (272)

Blackpool, 73.9, (103), 80.3, (112)

Kettering, 72.7, (74), 104.2, (106)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 72.5, (82), 115.8, (131)

Dudley, 72.5, (233), 121.3, (390)

Lincoln, 71.5, (71), 108.8, (108)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 71.3, (216), 85.2, (258)

Coventry, 71.3, (265), 110.6, (411)

Rushcliffe, 70.5, (84), 121.7, (145)

Cannock Chase, 70.5, (71), 107.2, (108)

Harborough, 70.4, (66), 116.2, (109)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 70.3, (240), 83.2, (284)

Newark and Sherwood, 70.2, (86), 129.1, (158)

Sefton, 70.2, (194), 86.5, (239)

Rutland, 70.1, (28), 92.7, (37)

Malvern Hills, 69.9, (55), 105.5, (83)

Swindon, 69.8, (155), 100.8, (224)

Ealing, 69.6, (238), 107.7, (368)

Hounslow, 68.9, (187), 97.2, (264)

South Tyneside, 68.2, (103), 120.5, (182)

Lichfield, 67.8, (71), 96.4, (101)

Arun, 67.2, (108), 82.7, (133)

Hillingdon, 67.1, (206), 92.2, (283)

Stevenage, 66.0, (58), 93.3, (82)

East Northamptonshire, 65.6, (62), 96.3, (91)

Wolverhampton, 64.2, (169), 113.2, (298)

Halton, 64.1, (83), 84.2, (109)

High Peak, 63.7, (59), 86.3, (80)

Broxtowe, 63.1, (72), 128.0, (146)

Breckland, 62.9, (88), 65.0, (91)

Welwyn Hatfield, 62.6, (77), 62.6, (77)

Cheshire East, 62.2, (239), 84.3, (324)

Harrow, 62.1, (156), 78.4, (197)

Cheshire West and Chester, 61.8, (212), 93.9, (322)

Knowsley, 61.6, (93), 114.0, (172)

Harlow, 60.9, (53), 74.7, (65)

Gateshead, 60.4, (122), 94.0, (190)

Worcester, 60.3, (61), 89.9, (91)

Dacorum, 60.1, (93), 77.5, (120)

Amber Valley, 60.1, (77), 109.2, (140)

Watford, 60.1, (58), 90.1, (87)

Bedford, 60.0, (104), 106.2, (184)

South Kesteven, 59.7, (85), 87.8, (125)

East Devon, 59.5, (87), 41.7, (61)

Daventry, 59.3, (51), 86.1, (74)

Warwick, 58.4, (84), 76.5, (110)

Southampton, 58.2, (147), 97.4, (246)

Portsmouth, 58.2, (125), 85.2, (183)

Colchester, 58.0, (113), 88.3, (172)

Basildon, 57.7, (108), 66.8, (125)

Wychavon, 57.2, (74), 97.3, (126)

Liverpool, 57.0, (284), 110.8, (552)

South Staffordshire, 56.9, (64), 99.6, (112)

Rossendale, 56.0, (40), 110.5, (79)

Brentwood, 55.8, (43), 71.4, (55)

Trafford, 55.6, (132), 92.7, (220)

Barking and Dagenham, 55.4, (118), 73.3, (156)

Pendle, 55.4, (51), 101.0, (93)

Northumberland, 54.6, (176), 84.0, (271)

Thanet, 54.3, (77), 56.4, (80)

Selby, 54.1, (49), 60.7, (55)

Wycombe, 53.8, (94), 106.5, (186)

Gravesham, 53.3, (57), 74.8, (80)

Chorley, 53.3, (63), 101.5, (120)

Bromsgrove, 53.1, (53), 85.1, (85)

Solihull, 52.2, (113), 77.6, (168)

Spelthorne, 52.1, (52), 63.1, (63)

Aylesbury Vale, 51.6, (103), 76.2, (152)

Thurrock, 51.6, (90), 78.6, (137)

Basingstoke and Deane, 51.5, (91), 46.4, (82)

Tendring, 51.2, (75), 84.6, (124)

Telford and Wrekin, 51.2, (92), 141.8, (255)

Braintree, 51.1, (78), 62.9, (96)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 50.9, (77), 81.9, (124)

Newham, 50.4, (178), 59.2, (209)

Allerdale, 50.1, (49), 103.3, (101)

Wirral, 50.0, (162), 84.3, (273)

Copeland, 49.9, (34), 101.2, (69)

Woking, 49.6, (50), 77.4, (78)

Central Bedfordshire, 49.5, (143), 66.2, (191)

Eastleigh, 49.4, (66), 70.4, (94)

Mendip, 49.3, (57), 52.8, (61)

South Somerset, 49.3, (83), 41.0, (69)

North East Derbyshire, 49.3, (50), 57.2, (58)

York, 48.9, (103), 58.4, (123)

Melton, 48.8, (25), 76.2, (39)

Bristol, 48.1, (223), 74.7, (346)

Swale, 48.0, (72), 57.3, (86)

Kingston upon Thames, 47.9, (85), 38.9, (69)

Brent, 47.6, (157), 82.8, (273)

Havant, 47.5, (60), 67.3, (85)

Redbridge, 47.5, (145), 67.2, (205)

South Bucks, 47.1, (33), 45.7, (32)

Southend-on-Sea, 47.0, (86), 51.9, (95)

Dover, 46.6, (55), 59.3, (70)

Dartford, 46.2, (52), 66.6, (75)

Worthing, 46.1, (51), 103.1, (114)

Craven, 45.5, (26), 31.5, (18)

Crawley, 45.4, (51), 90.7, (102)

Stratford-on-Avon, 45.4, (59), 69.2, (90)

Merton, 45.0, (93), 64.4, (133)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 44.2, (67), 51.5, (78)

Stroud, 44.2, (53), 47.5, (57)

Sutton, 44.1, (91), 71.2, (147)

Ipswich, 43.8, (60), 81.8, (112)

Harrogate, 43.5, (70), 77.1, (124)

Barrow-in-Furness, 43.3, (29), 74.6, (50)

East Lindsey, 43.0, (61), 75.5, (107)

Shropshire, 43.0, (139), 87.6, (283)

Waltham Forest, 42.2, (117), 50.5, (140)

Three Rivers, 41.8, (39), 65.4, (61)

Ashford, 41.5, (54), 39.2, (51)

Fareham, 41.3, (48), 73.1, (85)

Gosport, 41.3, (35), 58.9, (50)

Wandsworth, 41.3, (136), 59.1, (195)

Lancaster, 41.1, (60), 103.4, (151)

Sedgemoor, 40.6, (50), 72.3, (89)

Barnet, 40.2, (159), 65.7, (260)

West Suffolk, 39.7, (71), 48.0, (86)

Greenwich, 39.6, (114), 49.7, (143)

Richmondshire, 39.1, (21), 65.1, (35)

Hertsmere, 39.1, (41), 62.0, (65)

Stafford, 38.6, (53), 87.4, (120)

South Gloucestershire, 38.6, (110), 58.6, (167)

Reading, 38.3, (62), 72.3, (117)

Croydon, 37.8, (146), 58.2, (225)

North Kesteven, 37.6, (44), 97.5, (114)

Bracknell Forest, 37.5, (46), 53.9, (66)

Wyre, 37.5, (42), 71.4, (80)

Havering, 37.0, (96), 55.9, (145)

Medway, 37.0, (103), 63.9, (178)

Guildford, 36.9, (55), 33.6, (50)

Wokingham, 36.8, (63), 57.3, (98)

Westminster, 36.7, (96), 40.2, (105)

Canterbury, 36.3, (60), 19.3, (32)

Hambleton, 36.0, (33), 65.5, (60)

Rushmoor, 35.9, (34), 59.2, (56)

North Somerset, 35.8, (77), 49.8, (107)

Tower Hamlets, 35.7, (116), 45.0, (146)

Folkestone and Hythe, 35.4, (40), 40.7, (46)

Vale of White Horse, 35.3, (48), 58.8, (80)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 35.1, (65), 71.3, (132)

Wiltshire, 35.0, (175), 56.0, (280)

Lambeth, 35.0, (114), 45.4, (148)

Torbay, 34.5, (47), 39.6, (54)

Cherwell, 33.9, (51), 67.1, (101)

Richmond upon Thames, 33.8, (67), 47.5, (94)

Elmbridge, 33.6, (46), 33.6, (46)

Norwich, 33.4, (47), 49.1, (69)

Dorset, 33.3, (126), 51.3, (194)

Rochford, 33.2, (29), 68.7, (60)

Chelmsford, 33.1, (59), 55.5, (99)

Enfield, 33.0, (110), 44.0, (147)

Southwark, 32.9, (105), 36.7, (117)

East Hertfordshire, 32.7, (49), 36.7, (55)

Epping Forest, 32.7, (43), 65.3, (86)

Plymouth, 32.4, (85), 33.6, (88)

Oxford, 32.1, (49), 77.4, (118)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 31.9, (126), 63.0, (249)

Tandridge, 31.8, (28), 43.1, (38)

Test Valley, 31.7, (40), 54.7, (69)

Camden, 31.5, (85), 35.2, (95)

Epsom and Ewell, 31.0, (25), 44.7, (36)

Castle Point, 31.0, (28), 44.3, (40)

Mole Valley, 30.9, (27), 35.5, (31)

Uttlesford, 30.7, (28), 19.7, (18)

Scarborough, 30.3, (33), 46.0, (50)

Brighton and Hove, 30.3, (88), 44.0, (128)

Gloucester, 30.2, (39), 30.2, (39)

Forest of Dean, 30.0, (26), 31.1, (27)

Broxbourne, 29.8, (29), 54.5, (53)

Hackney and City of London, 29.6, (86), 48.1, (140)

Mid Devon, 29.2, (24), 38.9, (32)

Lewes, 29.1, (30), 42.6, (44)

Bath and North East Somerset, 28.5, (55), 35.7, (69)

New Forest, 28.3, (51), 45.0, (81)

Bexley, 28.2, (70), 48.7, (121)

Hastings, 28.1, (26), 71.2, (66)

Islington, 28.0, (68), 37.5, (91)

West Oxfordshire, 28.0, (31), 25.3, (28)

Surrey Heath, 28.0, (25), 57.1, (51)

East Cambridgeshire, 27.8, (25), 50.1, (45)

West Berkshire, 27.8, (44), 60.6, (96)

North Hertfordshire, 27.7, (37), 39.7, (53)

South Northamptonshire, 27.5, (26), 55.0, (52)

Cheltenham, 27.5, (32), 26.7, (31)

South Oxfordshire, 27.5, (39), 42.9, (61)

Tewkesbury, 27.4, (26), 23.2, (22)

East Suffolk, 26.9, (67), 40.5, (101)

Haringey, 26.1, (70), 49.5, (133)

Carlisle, 25.8, (28), 62.6, (68)

Kensington and Chelsea, 25.6, (40), 40.4, (63)

South Norfolk, 25.6, (36), 34.8, (49)

Bromley, 25.3, (84), 43.3, (144)

South Cambridgeshire, 25.1, (40), 49.7, (79)

Sevenoaks, 24.8, (30), 31.5, (38)

Hart, 24.7, (24), 39.1, (38)

Mid Sussex, 24.5, (37), 43.0, (65)

Mid Suffolk, 24.1, (25), 33.7, (35)

Cambridge, 24.0, (30), 67.3, (84)

Maidstone, 23.3, (40), 37.8, (65)

Great Yarmouth, 23.2, (23), 73.5, (73)

Chichester, 23.1, (28), 36.3, (44)

Waverley, 23.0, (29), 37.2, (47)

Exeter, 22.8, (30), 43.4, (57)

Herefordshire, 22.8, (44), 63.8, (123)

Runnymede, 22.4, (20), 43.6, (39)

Ryedale, 21.7, (12), 36.1, (20)

Reigate and Banstead, 21.5, (32), 45.0, (67)

Lewisham, 21.3, (65), 35.3, (108)

Winchester, 20.8, (26), 34.4, (43)

Broadland, 20.6, (27), 36.7, (48)

St Albans, 20.2, (30), 39.7, (59)

South Lakeland, 19.0, (20), 43.8, (46)

East Hampshire, 18.8, (23), 36.0, (44)

Chiltern, 18.8, (18), 46.9, (45)

Maldon, 18.5, (12), 41.6, (27)

Tonbridge and Malling, 18.2, (24), 46.9, (62)

Somerset West and Taunton, 18.1, (28), 39.3, (61)

Teignbridge, 17.9, (24), 20.9, (28)

Cotswold, 16.7, (15), 25.6, (23)

Babergh, 16.3, (15), 33.7, (31)

Tunbridge Wells, 16.0, (19), 40.4, (48)

Adur, 15.6, (10), 43.5, (28)

Eastbourne, 13.5, (14), 46.3, (48)

Horsham, 12.5, (18), 25.0, (36)

Wealden, 12.4, (20), 22.9, (37)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 12.2, (70), 21.7, (124)

West Devon, 10.8, (6), 7.2, (4)

North Norfolk, 10.5, (11), 25.8, (27)

North Devon, 10.3, (10), 13.4, (13)

Torridge, 10.3, (7), 10.3, (7)

Isle of Wight, 9.2, (13), 16.9, (24)

Rother, 8.3, (8), 32.3, (31)

Eden, 7.5, (4), 56.3, (30)

South Hams, 5.7, (5), 10.3, (9)