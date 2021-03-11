Windy night could cause travel disruption, forecasters warn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Travellers should prepare themselves for delays as strong winds and heavy showers batter England and Wales overnight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering the entirety of the two countries, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 70mph in coastal areas and high ground.

The warning came into force at 9pm on Wednesday evening and is set to last until 3pm on Thursday.

Strong winds will affect much of England and Wales on Thursday morning, these strongest in eastern areas at first. Gales will lead to a risk of some disruption in places ⚠️ Most areas will have a mixture of sunshine and showers and it will feel much colder than on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/XzWRwOUoCN — Met Office (@metoffice) March 10, 2021

The RNLI urged people to exercise caution if visiting exposed cliffs, seafronts or piers due to the “severe safety risk” caused by the wind, which is expected to be accompanied by heavy showers.

The charity’s head of water safety Gareth Morrison said earlier this week: “In a normal year around 150 people lose their lives at the coast and we know that more than half of those never intended to be in the water.

“So, whether you are walking, running or cycling at the coast, please be extra responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risks or entering the water.”

A warning of strong #winds comes into effect for the whole of England and Wales from 9pm this evening ⚠️ Gusts of 50-55 mph are possible inland, with 60-70 mph gusts over the hills and on some exposed coasts, especially in the west 🌬️ Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/rzx3mY2RwC — Met Office (@metoffice) March 10, 2021

But the unsettled weather is expected to ease over the course of the weekend, with no weather warnings in place for the weekend.

Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told the PA news agency: “The weekend is set to have an unsettled start but nothing usual for the time of year.”

He added: “We could see some strong winds during the early hours of Saturday morning and lots of heavy showers around particularly in the west.

“But as we go head into Sunday they should become less frequent and not quite as heavy, so it is an unsettled start but as the weekend goes on the winds will start to ease a little bit.”