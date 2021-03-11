MPs demand ‘greater degree of certainty’ on resumption of foreign holidays

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Government taskforce planning the resumption of foreign holidays must clarify the criteria that destinations must meet on coronavirus vaccines and testing, MPs said.

The Transport Select Committee called on the Global Travel Taskforce to set out the criteria that passengers will need to fulfil in order to embark on foreign trips.

It also called on the group to state when current quarantine schemes will be phased out, and how the Government will support the aviation industry if the reopening of travel is delayed by high levels of Covid-19 or variants of the virus.

Several Government departments, travel firms, transport operators and industry bodies joined the first virtual session of the taskforce last week, chaired by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The group will provide a report to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on April 12 setting out recommendations for how and when overseas trips could resume.

Under Mr Johnson’s road map, foreign holidays could be permitted for people in England from May 17.

Tory MP Huw Merriman, who chairs the Transport Select Committee, said airports and airlines “need certainty to enable them to get back into the skies and back to business”.

He claimed April 12 must be the date “when the industry and public are informed by Government of the way forward”.

He added: “Not for the first time, the Transport Committee is calling on Government to provide a greater degree of certainty for the aviation sector.

“The restart and recovery plan promised to us in the Department for Transport’s response to our aviation report was scheduled for autumn 2020 – but has not appeared.”