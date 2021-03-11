Academy announces Hollywood husband and wife team to unveil Oscar nominations

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will announce this year’s Oscar nominations, the Academy has announced.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, will host a live, two-part presentation on Monday March 15.

The event will be streamed on social media, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said.

Pop star Jonas, 28, and actress Chopra, 38, shared the news in a video posted to Twitter. Jonas said he is “so excited”.

Chopra joked: “Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas!”

Chopra, whose career began in India before she found success in Hollywood, recently starred in and produced Netflix drama The White Tiger.

Jonas, a singer and actor, is preparing for the release of his fourth studio album Spaceman later this week.

The Academy Awards were delayed by the pandemic and are now scheduled to take place on April 25.

US outlet Deadline reported this week organisers for the ceremony were exploring using Union Station, a railway station in Los Angeles.

British stars likely to be celebrating when the nominations are revealed include Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman and Riz Ahmed for Sound Of Metal.