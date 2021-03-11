Exotic animals ‘may have to be put down’ after business devastated by pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The owner of a company that provides exotic animals for parties has said she may be forced to have some of them put down after coronavirus devastated her business.

Amanda Richardson, who runs The Party Animals with her husband, Lee, said she has been forced to live on her son’s disability payments.

The company provides exotic animals and reptiles for children’s parties and other events but has been forced to postpone bookings due to Covid-19.

Several of the animals are classed as endangered species, putting them at greater risk if Ms Richardson is unable to find the money for rent and feed costs.

“We can’t sell them, we can’t move them to somewhere else, so they would have to be put down,” the Leicester businesswoman told the PA news agency.

“I have had my racoon, one of the invasive species, since she was 10 days old. She’s nearly five, and that would be my worst nightmare.”

The company is still getting bookings for later in the year, and Ms Richardson said it is still a “viable business”.

She does not qualify for the Government’s coronavirus support measures because she is a limited company director and relies on a small amount of Universal Credit from her husband as well as her son’s disability payments to make ends meet.

Ms Richardson said 2020 was forecast to be their most successful year yet, but the pandemic has now left them contemplating closing entirely.

The family behind the business (L to R) Daisy Wiltshire, Kenny-Lee Richardson, Zack Richardson, Amanda Richardson, Lee Richardson, Stevie-Leigh Richardson, Benjamin Richardson, aged one, Skylar-Leigh Richardson, aged three, and Callum Richardson (Amanda Richardson/PA)

The business also hires animals out for films, and one of its foxes was due to appear in a Hollywood movie that has also been delayed.

“Last year was going to be our big break,” Ms Richardson said.

Instead, The Party Animals has been forced to launch a GoFundMe page to help pay to feed the 200 animals in its care, including alligators, meerkats and snakes.

Ms Richardson said she received a £10,000 Government grant at the beginning of April last year and was later forced to take out a £16,000 loan.

The family business also applied to the council for support and a further grant was paid in February.

However, Ms Richardson said The Party Animals has not been able to pay its £1,500 rent bill since last March so is building up arrears and now faces tens of thousands of pounds of debt which it will struggle to repay.

“It is just constantly at the back of my mind,” she said. “I have never been in this amount of debt.”

Amanda Richardson’s granddaughter, Skylar, with one of the snakes (Amanda Richardson/PA)

She has already been forced to sell one of her foxes to a wildlife park to pay some bills, which she described as “heart-breaking”.

She was turned down for help by the council because the company does not count as a “closed business” and said it has “been a battle” to get support.

Sarah Pennelli, strategic director at Blaby District Council, said: “The Government guidance is very specific and, as a result, we have been unable to award a grant under the Closed Scheme.

“However, we approached Party Animals in early February to provide information in order that we could look at providing a grant under the alternative Open Scheme. We are still awaiting this information from the owners to be able to make an award.

“Blaby District Council was not aware that the owners considered closing the business, and the council would be eager to talk further with Mrs Richardson.”

