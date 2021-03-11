One-week return to remote learning for primary pupils in Northern Ireland axed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A controversial plan to take primary school children in Northern Ireland back out of classes for the week prior to the Easter holidays has been scrapped.

Thousands of P1 to P3s returned to school on Monday as the first cohort of pupils to go back to face-to-face learning in the region since the most recent Covid-19 lockdown was introduced.

Nurseries and pre-schools also reopened to all children on Monday.

The next children due back are secondary school pupils in key exam years – year groups 12-14 – on March 22.

Northern Ireland Education Minister Peter Weir wants all school children back in class by April 12 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Under Stormont’s original plan, P1-P3, nursery and pre-school children were due to resume remote learning in that week, to minimise the impact on community infection rates of the secondary school return.

That proposal had faced criticism from parents and school leaders.

The PA news agency understands ministers agreed at Thursday’s Executive meeting that those young children should stay in class.

Education Minister Peter Weir also wants all remaining primary school children – P4 to P7s – to go back to school on March 22, and all remaining secondary pupils – years 8 to 11 – to return after the Easter holidays on April 12.

It is understood the Executive did not make decisions on those proposals on Thursday and is due to examine them again on Tuesday, when ministers formally review the wider lockdown restrictions in place in Northern Ireland.

Pupils at Springfield Primary School in Belfast returned to classes on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Prior to Monday, only vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers had been permitted in school since January.

At Thursday’s Executive, ministers also agreed to extend a financial support measure that has exempted businesses in certain sectors, including hospitality and retail, from paying rates.

The rates holiday is to be extended by a further 12 months.

Meanwhile, the deaths of nine more people who had tested positive for Covid-19 were announced by Stormont’s Department of Health on Thursday, along with another 223 positive cases of the virus.