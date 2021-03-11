Sergio Ramos: Nothing new on Real Madrid contract situation

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says there is still no news on his future as he approaches the end of his contract with the Spanish giants.

The 34-year-old Spain defender will see his current deal expire in June, and as yet there has been no official word on any extension.

Ramos has not played since suffering a knee injury in the Spanish Super Cup defeat by Athletic Bilbao on January 14.

💬 @SergioRamos: “All I’m thinking about is playing again and winning trophies this season.”#HalaMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 11, 2021

Following a minor surgical procedure, Ramos has been back in training with the Madrid squad and could be involved again for the Champions League last-16 tie against Atalanta.

The veteran centre-back has been linked with a move to both Manchester United and Tottenham, now managed by former Real boss Jose Mourinho.

Ramos, though, gave little away when the subject was brought up during a Q&A to promote his upcoming new documentary series on Amazon Prime.

“I would like to say something, but there’s nothing new to tell you. Everything is the same,” Ramos said.

Sergio Ramos is out of contract this summer (Nick Potts/PA)

“I have just been thinking about coming back from my injury, to try to finish the season the best way possible, to fight well and get close to the titles which are at stake.

“In terms of (contract) renewal, there is no news I can tell you today. I would love to.

“But I can guarantee that when there is any news, I will be the first one to tell you.

“But right now I am calm, am just thinking of playing, getting back to the field and celebrating some triumphs this year which would be the best thing to end the season.”

Ramos feels that when he eventually does decide to call time on his trophy-laden Real Madrid career, it will be with a clear conscious.

“The only thing that worries me is that they (fans) know that I’m a real guy, that I gave my soul for the Madrid badge,” the defender said.

“I’ve always stood up for myself and I’ve always told the truth. I’m honest, humble and hard working. It is on the basis of performance that the player should be judged.

“I can play five more years at the highest level. If injuries are not too bad, my mentality will help me.”