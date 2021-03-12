Myanmar military accuses Aung San Suu Kyi of receiving gold from ally

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Myanmar’s security forces have accused the deposed government leader Aung San Suu Kyi of taking money and gold bars from a political ally.

She has been detained since the takeover on February 1 and the new accusation was clearly aimed at discrediting her.

Military spokesman brigadier general Zaw Min Tun said at a news conference in the capital that former Yangon Division Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein had admitted giving 600,000 dollars (£429,000) and gold bars worth slightly less by a political ally gold to Ms Suu Kyi in 2017-18. No evidence of this was presented.

The military also shot to death at least 10 people and in doing so spurned a UN Security Council appeal to stop using lethal force.

Myanmar has been roiled by protests, strikes and other acts of civil disobedience since the coup toppled Ms Suu Kyi’s government, reversing years of slow progress toward democracy.

Amnesty International has alleged the military is using lethal tactics and battlefield weapons against peaceful protesters.