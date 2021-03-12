Thailand delays AstraZeneca coronavirus jabs following European concerns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thailand has delayed use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine after several European countries temporarily suspended the jabs following reports of blood clots in some people.

A publicity event with Thai prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha receiving his first jab was cancelled, with dozens of media attending, less than an hour before the scheduled start.

Instead, health officials held a news conference to explain the delay was based on the decision made by Denmark, Austria and others, as a precaution.