Andy Murray won’t play in Dubai after birth of fourth child

Andy Murray will not play in next week’s Dubai Tennis Championships after his wife Kim Sears gave birth to their fourth child.

It is understood the 33-year-old Scot, still on the comeback trail following hip surgery two years ago, felt he would not have had enough preparation time for the tournament.

Instead Murray will to travel to the United States early next week to prepare for the Miami Open, which begins the following Monday.

Andy Murray and Kim Sears have had a fourth child together (Aaron Chown/PA)

The former world number one is expected to receive a wild card to play in Miami.

Murray last played at the AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, winning his opening match against Robin Haase before losing 7-5 6-2 to Russian world number eight Andrey Rublev last Wednesday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is currently ranked 116 in the world.