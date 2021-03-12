Legoland unveils new rides featuring mythical creatures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Legoland has unveiled images and footage of its new multimillion-pound section opening in May.

A Flight Of The Sky Lion ride, which is 82ft (25m) tall, will take the Windsor theme park’s visitors ducking and diving through a landscape containing mythical creatures.

There is also a 43ft (13m) drop ride named Fire And Ice Freefall.

The area, Lego Mythica, features 13 mythical creatures built from a total of more than 1.7 million Lego bricks.

The new section is due to open on May 29 (Legoland Windsor/PA)

It has been developed in collaboration with children aged seven to 11 and their parents, and is the park’s largest single investment and expansion since its gates opened in 1996.

Legoland is planning a limited reopening from April 12 in line with the Government’s road map for easing coronavirus restrictions.

This will involve outdoor rides, restaurants serving takeaway food, and character meet and greets.

Indoor rides, hotels and live entertainment are due to resume business on May 17, with the new section opening on May 29.

The park’s divisional director, Helen Bull, claimed the area will be a “must-do experience for families in 2021”.

She said: “The whole country has never needed escapism more than they do right now and we’ve worked closely with children and their families to make sure our new land delivers the thrills for everyone, whether it’s their 25th visit to Legoland Windsor or their very first.”