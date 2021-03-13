What the papers say – March 13

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Stories about the continuing coronavirus vaccine rollout and news of a police officer being charged with the murder of Sarah Everard lead many of the papers on Saturday.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph both lead with details of the Covid jab scheme, with the former saying all adults in Britain will be offered a shot by June 10, while the Telegraph says all those over 40 will be given their first dose by Easter.

THE TIMES: Britain set to jab all adults by early June #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eJEgZKKfem — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 12, 2021 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Vaccines for all over-40s by Easter' 📩Sign up to the Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/qrGoN6Lfie — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 12, 2021

The death of Ms Everard continues to lead many papers, with the i weekend reporting vigils and protests will be held despite a veto from the Metropolitan Police.

I WEEKEND: Vigil crowds vow to defy police ban #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rvwZXqLDIN — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 12, 2021

The Guardian leads with the charge laid against Wayne Couzens, as does the Daily Mirror.

Guardian front page, Saturday 13 March 2021: Police officer charged with murder of Sarah Everard pic.twitter.com/fsoJj3Df7d — Guardian news (@guardiannews) March 13, 2021 Tomorrow’s #frontpage – SARAH: Cop Charged – PC on murder rap after body confirmed as hers#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/SxmuMmh94Q pic.twitter.com/h8Ik5maGuA — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 12, 2021

The Daily Mail reports on an investigation into a “sickening video” which allegedly portrays “drunken troops” at the Royal Air Force sexually assaulting a young airman.

Brexit fallout leads The Independent, with the paper leading with a poll which suggests Britons think the departure from the bloc has been bad for the economy and trade.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Brexit trade fears as UK exports to EU plummet #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Eb2VWDIhzF — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 12, 2021

Trade also leads the Daily Express, their main story saying the UK is closer to securing a deal with the US.

EXPRESS: It’s on! Flying start for US trade deal #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QIO4YQkltG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 12, 2021

The Daily Star leads with an admission by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson that he has been lobbied at home on how to improve the Department for Education.

And the FT Weekend says UK taxpayers are exposed to £1 billion of debt from steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta and finance group Greensill Capital.