On This Day 2010: Jessica Ennis strikes gold in World Indoors pentathlon

Jessica Ennis won gold in the pentathlon at the World Indoor Championships in Doha on this day in 2010.

Ennis defied a foot injury to become the first British athlete to win the title following Kelly Sotherton’s silver medal two years previously.

Ennis said: “The injury was always at the back of my mind and I was always a little bit worried thinking about it.

Jessica Ennis claimed world pentathlon glory in Doha (David Jones/PA)

“It gives me confidence and the belief in myself that I’ve got the ability and I can take on great heptathletes and come out on top so yes, I’m looking forward to the season ahead.”

Ennis recovered from a poor start to the long jump, the penultimate event, to produce a career-best leap of 6.44 metres which strengthened her advantage over her rivals.

And she said she believed she would cope with the increasing pressure on and off the track as she continued her build-up towards the London 2012 Olympics.

Jessica Ennis insisted she could handle the pressure of the London Olympics (John Giles/PA)

“It is all about maintaining fitness and staying injury-free and I hope I can do that up to 2012,” she added.

“The limelight is nice in small doses, to be part of things and be invited to events but it is also nice to quietly get on with training and working towards your next goal.”

The rest is history – Ennis retained her world heptathlon title in Daegu in 2011 before going on to rise to the occasion and claim Olympic gold in front of her home fans in London.