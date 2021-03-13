In pictures: Sorrow and anger as women pay tribute to Sarah Everard

Hundreds of people gathered in Clapham Common in south London to call for more to be done to tackle violence against women following the death of Sarah Everard.

Protesters gathered despite a ban on planned vigils for the 33-year-old taking place across the UK, due to coronavirus restrictions.

A minute’s silence was held and candles were lit during a virtual event, on the day 48-year-old police constable Wayne Couzens appeared in court charged with Ms Everard’s murder. The marketing executive’s body was found in woodland in Ashford, Kent, on Wednesday following her disappearance on March 3.