Sean Dyche dedicates Burnley’s win to his brother-in-law who died this week

Burnley manager Sean Dyche dedicated the 2-1 over Everton to his late brother-in-law Mark Horbatowski who died this week.

The Clarets have now won away games against both Everton and Liverpool in a single league campaign for the very first time and their two victories on Merseyside are as many as the two home clubs combined in 2021.

Chris Wood and a superb strike from the excellent Dwight McNeil put them 2-0 up inside 25 minutes – it could easily have been more as Johann Gudmundsson hit a post and Ben Mee the crossbar – and even Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 14th Premier League goal of the season in the 32nd minute failed to spark a reaction.

For Dyche is had a personal resonance.

“My wife had to bury her brother, only 46 on Wednesday, and it was a tough day,” he said.

“If ever I was going to dedicate a game it would be for him. I played a song before the game and it was a personal moment for me and my family.

“A few of his mates told me about it the other day, Tall and Handsome, a 90s Ibiza classic.

“I didn’t tell the lads before and they were looking at me a bit funny. I told them afterwards.

“I don’t normally do that sort of thing but my wife’s family have had a tough time and these small things in a tough week I thought it was worth mentioning.”

Dyche was delighted with the performance which saw them out-play and out-fight Everton in the first half especially.

They were so impressive television commentator and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said it was like watching Brazil.

“I think we have a long way to go to be playing like Brazil,” added Dyche.

“I was really pleased. The defensive shape was good against tricky opposition who changed their shape.

“I thought we handled that well and then every time we pressed them properly and nicked the ball I thought we looked a threat.

“I thought virtually every time we went forward we could score. We scored two fine goals, Woody with a fine finish and Dwight an exceptional finish. For me (Dwight is) an exceptional talent.”

Everton have won one of the last seven at home – losing five – and that record has severely impacted their hopes of challenging for the top four.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti was less than impressed.

“The performance was not good at the beginning because we did mistakes and were punished by the mistakes,” said the Italian.

“We tried to get in the game and were lucky to score early but in the second half we didn’t have the quality to find an opportunity.

“It is a big disappointment but what can we do, we can’t give up. We want to still fight for the position in Europe.”

Everton were dealt a double blow as England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford went off with the recurrence of a rib injury.

“He had the same problem he had the last month when he was out,” he added.

“I hope he is going to have a scan on Monday and we will see after the scan.

“I hope that Jordan can recover soon. I think it is not going to be a big problem.”