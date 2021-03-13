Chris Wilder leaves Sheffield United by mutual consent

Sheffield United have confirmed the departure of manager Chris Wilder by mutual consent.

Speculation had mounted over Wilder’s future on Friday, when the Premier League club’s media duties were cancelled.

Wilder, who enjoyed great success after taking charge of his boyhood club in 2016 and guiding them from League One to the top flight, leaves with the Blades bottom of the Premier League.

Sheffield United confirms that Chris Wilder has left the Club by mutual consent. — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 13, 2021

Tensions between Wilder and club owner Abdullah Bin Musa’ad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have heightened recently.

Only last week, Wilder stated he did not know if he would still be in charge next season, despite confirming he wanted to remain at Bramall Lane if the board and owners “stick to the plan”.

Saturday’s statement said the mutual decision had been made “following discussions”.

Today is a sad day for everyone at this great football club. Thankyou for everything you did for me and my family gaffer, I will never forget it. We truly shared some fantastic times on and off the pitch together. Sorry we let you down in the end. pic.twitter.com/0iANmyEzo0 — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) March 13, 2021

Wilder said in quotes published on the club’s official website: “Being manager of Sheffield United has been a special journey and one I’ll never forget.

“I was delighted to be given the opportunity back in 2016 and have been delighted with the success which we have achieved, including two promotions and a highest ever Premier League finish.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to the club’s accomplishments along the way, including the players, staff and, in particular, the supporters.”

Reports earlier on Saturday evening suggested once Wilder’s exit had been confirmed, United would look to make an interim appointment until the end of the season.

Sheffield United find themselves at the foot of the Premier League table (Tim Goode/PA)

There was, though, no confirmation of who would be in charge of the team for Sunday’s Premier League match at Leicester.

A club statement read: “We are confident that all Blades fans around the world will join us in thanking Chris for his hard work, commitment and expertise in driving the club.

“Now the club will turn its attention to completing the season as strongly as possible and if we are relegated, to preparing for the Championship.

“We confirm our intention to keep the core of the player group together and will continue to invest further in the academy and the first team, to place us in the best possible position for the future.”

Thank you for everything you did for me!! Don’t ever underestimate what you did for Sheffield United! Can’t wait the see the statue at the lane! Not only a great manager but a great person. Best of luck for the future❤️ pic.twitter.com/7WpjwzusqY — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) March 12, 2021

According to some reports, there had been clashes with ownership over plans to appoint a director of football, with Prince Abdullah feeling Wilder’s recruitment record has been below par.

Nevertheless, Wilder is viewed as one of the most successful managers in the club’s history and his time in charge will be remembered fondly by Blades supporters for his achievements, despite this season’s disappointment.

After taking charge of his boyhood club in the summer of 2016, Wilder helped the Blades to promotion as Sky Bet League One champions at the first time of asking before winning promotion from the Championship two seasons later, ending the club’s 12-year absence from the top flight.

Thank you for everything. Time of our lives ⚔️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1i4bmla4UG — John Egan (@JohnEgan92) March 13, 2021

The Blades were a revelation last season on their return to the Premier League, finishing ninth and maintaining a challenge for European football for the first time in the club’s history right up until the final week of the campaign.

But Wilder’s team have endured a miserable run this season, suffering the ignominy of making the worst ever start to a top-flight season in the history of English football.

The Blades have lost 22 of their 28 Premier League matches and are bottom of the table with only 14 points – 12 points from safety with 10 matches remaining.

However, they have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they travel to Chelsea next weekend.