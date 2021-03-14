Kids’ Choice Awards: The main winners from a slime-filled ceremony

The Kids’ Choice Awards delivered its usual slime-filled ceremony, with some of the world’s most popular stars of music, TV and film honoured.
Justin Bieber, BTS and Ariana Grande all picked up prizes, while actors going home with trophies included Robert Downey Jr and Millie Bobby Brown.
Here are the main winners:
Favourite movie – Wonder Woman 1984
Favourite family TV show – Stranger Things
Favourite music collaboration – Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande (Stuck With U)
Favourite male artist – Justin Bieber
Favourite female artist – Ariana Grande
Favourite reality show – America’s Got Talent
Favourite movie actress – Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes)
Favourite movie actor – Robert Downey Jr (Dolittle)
Favourite TV actress – Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Favourite TV actor – Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)
Favourite song – BTS (Dynamite)
Favourite music group – BTS
Favourite global music star – BTS
Favourite animated series – SpongeBob SquarePants
Favourite animated film – Soul
Favourite female social star – Charli D’Amelio
Favourite voice from an animated movie – Anna Kendrick (Trolls World Tour)
Favourite kids TV show – Alexa & Katie
