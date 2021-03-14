Monday, March 15th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

World-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs as people wait for coronavirus vaccine

by Press Association
March 14 2021, 7.44pm Updated: March 14 2021, 7.46pm
Yo-Yo Ma performs to a crowd waiting to receive their vaccines (Berkshire Community College/PA)
Yo-Yo Ma performs to a crowd waiting to receive their vaccines (Berkshire Community College/PA)

Internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma celebrated receiving his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine by performing an impromptu concert for those waiting in line after him.

Ma, who has won 18 Grammy Awards and sold millions of records during his career, was filmed performing in a mask at the vaccine site in Berkshire Community College, Massachussetts, on Saturday.

Today at the #MyBCC vaccine clinic, folks waiting in the observation area were graced by the musical talents of amazing cellist Yo-Yo Ma! 😍😍😍

Posted by Berkshire Community College on Saturday, March 13, 2021

The 15-minute turn included renditions of pieces by Bach and Schubert, and at its close prompted an enthusiastic round of applause and cheers from the lucky crowd of socially-distanced patients.

Ma, 65, had “wanted to give something back”, Richard Hall of the Berkshire Covid-19 Vaccine Collaborative told local paper the Berkshire Eagle.

“What a way to end the clinic,” he added.