How Erik Lamela’s Rabona compares to this season’s best Premier League goals

Erik Lamela scored a goal of the season contender with his Rabona in the north London derby against Arsenal.

Here, the PA News Agency looks at that spectacular strike and some of the other contenders.

James Maddison (Manchester City v Leicester)

Maddison scored the pick of the goals with this sublime curler as Leicester ran riot at the Etihad on September 27 in a 5-2 victory.

Manuel Lanzini (Tottenham v West Ham)

A sensational finish that meant so much for @WestHam ⚒️ The October @budfootball Goal of the Month goes to @manulanzini#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/NwwjN3pmup — Premier League (@premierleague) November 13, 2020

Gareth Bale’s return in a Spurs shirt was completely overshadowed by West Ham’s comeback from 3-0 down to snatch a point, with a Lanzini thunderbolt levelling the scores in stoppage time.

Paul Pogba (West Ham v Manchester United)

Happy Birthday, Paul Pogba 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ezCCKTM0fM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 15, 2021

It probably should not have counted but Pogba’s 25-yard strike at the London Stadium on December 5 was still pretty special.

Mohamed Salah (West Ham v Liverpool)

𝑴𝒂𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕 🙌⚽️@MoSalah's incredible counter-attack strike against West Ham has been nominated for the @PremierLeague Goal of the Month award 👏 pic.twitter.com/Cbz4AGdrtl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 5, 2021

Salah finished off the ultimate counter-attack, from a West Ham corner, with a composed finish in a 3-1 win at the London Stadium on January 31.

Matt Lowton (Crystal Palace v Burnley)

Take a bow, Matthew Lowton 🚀 Early goals in both halves helped Burnley to an impressive 3-0 away win at Crystal Palace, although their victory was marred by an injury to Ben Mee. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2021

The Clarets full-back scored his first Premier League goal in eight years in style during February’s 3-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Brighton v Crystal Palace)

What a finish 😍 Jean-Philippe Mateta has his first Palace goal and it is a beauty 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL📱 Follow #BHACRY here: https://t.co/Ur5PLjKIdl📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/YImrzhd582 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2021

Mateta wrote his name in Palace folklore with his very first goal for the club, a cheeky backheel in a win over derby rivals Brighton.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United v Everton)

✨ "That is absolutely majestic" ✨ Congratulations to @B_Fernandes8 on winning the @premierleague Goal of the Month award for February 👏 pic.twitter.com/tKeonQiT02 — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) March 12, 2021

Fernandes channelled his inner Eric Cantona with an audacious chip in United’s 3-3 draw against Everton.

Erik Lamela (Arsenal v Tottenham)

Goal of the season…? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 14, 2021

Sunday’s Rabona from Lamela may not have earned Spurs the north London bragging rights, but it was still a memorable strike.