How Erik Lamela’s Rabona compares to this season’s best Premier League goals

Erik Lamela scored a goal of the season contender with his Rabona in the north London derby against Arsenal.
Here, the PA News Agency looks at that spectacular strike and some of the other contenders.
James Maddison (Manchester City v Leicester)
Maddison scored the pick of the goals with this sublime curler as Leicester ran riot at the Etihad on September 27 in a 5-2 victory.
Manuel Lanzini (Tottenham v West Ham)
Gareth Bale’s return in a Spurs shirt was completely overshadowed by West Ham’s comeback from 3-0 down to snatch a point, with a Lanzini thunderbolt levelling the scores in stoppage time.
Paul Pogba (West Ham v Manchester United)
It probably should not have counted but Pogba’s 25-yard strike at the London Stadium on December 5 was still pretty special.
Mohamed Salah (West Ham v Liverpool)
Salah finished off the ultimate counter-attack, from a West Ham corner, with a composed finish in a 3-1 win at the London Stadium on January 31.
Matt Lowton (Crystal Palace v Burnley)
The Clarets full-back scored his first Premier League goal in eight years in style during February’s 3-0 win at Selhurst Park.
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Brighton v Crystal Palace)
Mateta wrote his name in Palace folklore with his very first goal for the club, a cheeky backheel in a win over derby rivals Brighton.
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United v Everton)
Fernandes channelled his inner Eric Cantona with an audacious chip in United’s 3-3 draw against Everton.
Erik Lamela (Arsenal v Tottenham)
Sunday’s Rabona from Lamela may not have earned Spurs the north London bragging rights, but it was still a memorable strike.
