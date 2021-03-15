Riz Ahmed, Sacha Baron Cohen and Viola Davis react to Oscar nominations

Riz Ahmed has said he hopes the film that earned him an Oscar nomination will “inspire us to forge new and deeper connections with ourselves and others”.

The actor, 38, was nominated in the best actor category for his role in Sound Of Metal, as a drummer who loses his hearing.

He wrote on Instagram: “Wow! I’m honoured to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances, and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement.

“I’m equally thrilled for our visionary writer-director Darius Marder and the brilliant Paul Raci, as well as our editor Mikkel, sound designer Nicolas, and co-writer Abe Marder.

“These nominations represents the time, generosity and talents of so many — all of our incredible cast, crew, producers, and in particular I’d like to thank my mentors in the drumming, addiction recovery, and D/deaf communities.⁣

“Sound of Metal is about how a health crisis can cut you off from your life and loved ones, and force you to grow in unexpected ways. In a challenging year for so many, I hope this story can inspire us to forge new and deeper connections with ourselves and others.”

Nomadland director Chloe Zhao, one of two woman nominated in the directing category, said: “I’m so thrilled for our nominations! Thank you to the Academy.

“I’m grateful to have gone on this journey with our talented team of filmmakers and to have met so many wonderful people who generously shared their stories with us.

“Thank you so much to my Academy peers for recognising this film that is very close to my heart.”

The movie, about a woman living in a van in the American West, stars Frances McDormand and has scored six nominations, including a best actress nod for McDormand, as well as best film, best adapted screenplay, best editing and best cinematography.

Responding to the nominations for her film Promising Young Woman, including her best director nod, Emerald Fennell tweeted: “So proud and grateful to every amazing person who worked on this film. Never going to stop crying.”

Hollywood star Viola Davis, who picked up her fourth Oscar nomination for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely thrilled!! Congratulations to the whole @MaRaineyFilm team! Deserved!”

Sacha Baron Cohen, nominated in the best supporting actor category for his role as social activist Abbie Hoffman in The Trial Of The Chicago 7, tweeted: “Congratulations Aaron Sorkin and the entire team behind Chicago 7 for six Oscar nominations!

“I am grateful to the Academy to be a small part of this morning’s honours and I share my nomination with the incredible actors of Chicago 7 who are equally deserving of this accolade.”

Baron Cohen was also nominated in the adapted screenplay category for his work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and wrote: “Thank you the Academy for nominating Borat for the second time for Adapted Screenplay and for giving us the award for hiring the most WGA members in one movie.”

Former Disney animator Glen Keane celebrated his nomination for his Netflix film Over The Moon, writing: “What a dream come true for Over the Moon to be recognized by the Academy today!

“Forever indebted to our screenwriter and late friend Audrey Wells, for entrusting us with this love letter to her daughter.

“A huge thank you to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences!”