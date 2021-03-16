Tuesday, March 16th 2021 Show Links
Uninsured driver has ‘very bad day’ after reversing into police drone-patrol car

by Press Association
March 16 2021, 1.02pm
A screengrab from police drone footage capturing the aftermath of an incident in which an uninsured driver reversed into the force’s drone-patrol controller’s car. (West Midlands Police/PA)
An uninsured driver had a “very bad day” after reversing their vehicle into a police drone controller’s parked car while they were operating air patrols.

West Midlands Police said that when officers spoke to the driver involved they discovered they had no insurance, tax or MOT.

The driver’s car was seized and the offences reported to court.

The force posted on its official Twitter account an overhead photo of the aftermath, taken by the drone, showing the driver being spoken to by an officer.

The police said: “It was a very bad day for the other driver who happened to have no insurance, no MOT and no tax!”

