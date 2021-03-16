Man due in court charged in connection with deaths of 39 migrants in container

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 23-year-old man is due to appear in court in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a refrigerated container in Essex.

Caolan Gormley, 23, of Kedew Road in Caledon, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, has been summonsed to appear before Southend Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Essex Police said.

The force said he is due to answer a charge of conspiracy to assist illegal immigration.

The bodies of the Vietnamese nationals were discovered at an industrial estate in Grays shortly after the container arrived on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium in the early hours of October 23 2019.

Among the men, women and children were 10 teenagers, two of them 15-year-old boys.