Harry’s chats with Charles and William ‘not productive’, says friend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The royal family have taken their first steps towards a reconciliation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – but a friend of Meghan claimed initial talks were “not productive”.

US breakfast show host Gayle King said she had called the Sussexes and was told Harry had spoken to his father, the Prince of Wales, and brother the Duke of Cambridge – but no-one has yet spoken to Meghan.

King suggested that despite the conversations not bearing fruit, the Sussexes were “glad” dialogue had started.

After the Sussexes bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Queen said in a statement that the issues raised, including race, would be “addressed by the family privately”.

The couple had accused an unnamed royal, not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh, of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie’s skin tone would be, before he was born.

Meghan revealed she asked for help when she was suicidal, but said the institution gave her no support.

Breakfast show host Gayle King is friends with Meghan (Ian West/PA)

King said on CBS This Morning: “I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling and it’s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too.

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.

“And I think what is still upsetting to them is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still – no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet…”