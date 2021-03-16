Tuesday, March 16th 2021 Show Links
Majority of water on Mars may be trapped in planet’s crust – study

by Press Association
March 16 2021, 6.55pm
The majority of Mars’s water may be trapped in its crust, a study has claimed (Nasa/PA)
Several oceans’ worth of ancient water may reside in minerals buried below the surface of Mars, researchers have suggested.

A new study indicates that much of the red planet’s initial water – up to 99% – became trapped in its crust, not lost in escape to space.

Ancient Mars was a wet planet, with now dry riverbeds and relic shorelines recording a time when vast volumes of liquid water flowed across the surface.

