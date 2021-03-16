NHS and social care require £12bn for future after pandemic, report says

An extra £12 billion a year investment is needed in the NHS and care system to try and recover the damage done by Covid-19, according to a report which looked at the impact of the pandemic.
Covid-19 has inflicted such damage on England’s health and care services that it has undone years of progress and threatens “decade of health disruption,” the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said in its State of Health and Care report.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe