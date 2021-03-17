Sharon Osbourne denies making racist comments about former The Talk co-host

Sharon Osbourne has denied allegations she made racist comments about one of her former co-hosts on US chat show The Talk.

The show is currently off air while network CBS investigates Osbourne’s clash with another presenter last week.

She became animated during a discussion over her defence of Piers Morgan following his incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Sharon Osbourne is coming under fire following a row on her US chat show The Talk (Ian West/PA)

Osbourne, 68, later apologised and said, “I have deep respect and love for the black community”.

On Tuesday, US journalist Yashar Ali alleged Osbourne had made racist comments about a former The Talk co-presenter. Ali cited former The Talk co-host Leah Remini as a source for the allegations.

Howard Bragman, Osbourne’s representative, denied the claim when approached by the PA news agency.

He said in a statement: “The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host. For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name.

“Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment. She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

The allegations come after CBS said The Talk will stay off air until next week while it investigates Osbourne’s clash with her The Talk co-presenter Sheryl Underwood, who is black.

During an episode last week discussing Morgan’s comments about Meghan, Osbourne said: “I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist so that makes me a racist.”

CBS had cancelled The Talk’s episodes for Monday and Tuesday and the show was due to return on Wednesday.

However, CBS has now confirmed it will not be back until next week while an investigation is carried out.

A CBS spokesperson said: “CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk.

“This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”