Joe Biden says Andrew Cuomo should resign if probe proves allegations

US President Joe Biden has said New York governor Andrew Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general’s investigation confirms the sexual harassment allegations against him.

When asked if Mr Cuomo should resign if the probe confirms the claims of the women, the president said “yes”, adding “I think he’d probably end up being prosecuted, too”.

“It takes a lot of courage to come forward so the presumption is it should be taken seriously,” Mr Biden said. “And it should be investigated, and that’s what’s underway now.”

New York governor Andrew Cuomo has resisted calls for his resignation (Seth Wenig/AP)

The remarks made in an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air on Wednesday morning marked a shift in the language of the president, who less than two days earlier declined an opportunity to join other Democrats in calling for Mr Cuomo’s resignation.

The governor is accused of sexually harassing or behaving inappropriately toward multiple women, including several former staffers.

He also faces an allegation that he groped a female staff member under her shirt after summoning her to the governor’s mansion in Albany late last year. He has denied touching any women inappropriately.

The three-term governor has rejected calls for his resignation and has asked New Yorkers to await the results of the investigation, which is led by New York attorney general Letitia James.