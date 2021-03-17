The most memorable moments on Keeping Up With The Kardashians

For a show often accused of being about nothing at all, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has produced more than its fair share of memorable moments.

From Kim Kardashian West’s earring to Kris Jenner’s words of encouragement, the reality TV series has contributed plenty to the pop culture canon.

Ahead of the show’s final series, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the most memorable moments from the show’s 14 years on air.

Encouraging words from Kris (2007)

Kris Jenner has overseen her daughters’ careers and helped them to become global celebrities (Ian West/PA)

A series one episode spawned a phrase which is still a favourite one-liner among fans.

Kris accompanied Kim to a photoshoot for Playboy magazine and gave her some words of encouragement from the sidelines.

“You’re doing amazing, sweetie,” Kris told her daughter.

The phrase has since become a popular meme and last year Kris filed to trademark it.

The handbag fight (2008)

Khloe Kardashian came to blows with sister Kim during a memorable Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Conflict has never been far from breaking out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and one of the show’s best-known fights came in the seventh episode of season two.

Tensions simmered between Kim and Khloe after the former had bought a Bentley. Kim walked in on Khloe insulting her and reacted by swinging her handbag at her sister’s head.

“Don’t be f****** rude,” an enraged Kim said, before punching Khloe in the arm. The line is another classic from the show and the scene proved so popular that Joe and Nick Jonas recreated it last year.

Kim takes selfies as Khloe goes to jail (2009)



Kim Kardashian West famously snapped some selfies while accompanying her sister Khloe to prison (Francis Specker/PA)

The series three premiere followed Khloe’s legal woes as she faced jail for violating her probation in a driving under the influence case.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Kim found the time to snap some selfies as she accompanied her sister to prison.

A stressed out Kris pleaded: “Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister’s going to jail.”

Luckily for Khloe, she was released after less than three hours due to overcrowding.

Kim loses her earring (2011)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLXF5wRgoro/



Perhaps the most memorable of the show’s light-hearted moments came in season six when a distraught Kim lost a 75,000 dollar (£54,000) earing during a holiday in Bora Bora.

Kris Humphries, her then-partner and later briefly husband, playfully threw Kim into the sea but the force of hitting the water left her missing a piece of jewellery.

Devastated, Kim burst into tears and cried uncontrollably.

Enter Kourtney, who delivered a line that has gone down in Kardashians folklore: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” The earring was later found.

Kanye’s proposal (2014)



Kanye West’s extravagant proposal was captured by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras (PA)

A season nine episode revealed the superstar rapper’s extravagant proposal as he got down on one knee at a baseball park in San Francisco.

West, no stranger to lavish productions, used fireworks and a 50-piece orchestra to pop the question. A delighted Kim said “yes”.

They tied the knot in 2014 and have four children together. However, Kim filed for divorce in February.

The transition of Caitlyn Jenner (2015)



Caitlyn Jenner discussed her transition during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Isabel Infantes/PA)

While much of Keeping Up With The Kardashians veered towards levity, two special episodes in season 10 featured Caitlyn before her transition explaining her decision to daughters Kendall and Kylie.

Kendall said she thought her father was having an affair after she found makeup, while Caitlyn also sat down with Kris to discuss their marriage.

“I just want you to know that you were a great dad, you were a great friend, and you were a great partner,” Kris told Caitlyn.