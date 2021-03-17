What the papers say – March 17

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The nation’s papers are led by concerns over plans to strengthen the UK’s trade ties with China.

The Times and Financial Times report Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a backlash from backbench Tory MPs after the PM said Britain would seek “deeper trade links” with China under its new “Global Britain” foreign policy.

THE TIMES: PM attacked for pushing trade links with China #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WDa3kvmlD9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 16, 2021 Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 17 March https://t.co/xx6mKyp4Ls pic.twitter.com/arntxksF3Y — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Metro and Daily Star take a similar approach to the Duke of Edinburgh being released from a month-long stay in hospital following a successful heart procedure.

Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰 SO, DID I MISS ANYTHING? 👑🟥 Philip, 99, returns to Queen at Windsor 🏰🟥 Harry 'speaks' to Wills and Charles 💬🟥 Peace talks failed, says Meghan pal ⚔️#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2TiLGDU6dU — Metro (@MetroUK) March 16, 2021 Tomorrow's front page: What did I miss? #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/iYGzygIWbk pic.twitter.com/1KPRW4pTGc — Daily Star (@dailystar) March 16, 2021

Staying with royal news, the Daily Express and Daily Mail lead with Charles, William and Harry speaking for the first time since the Duke of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview, with the papers reporting the initial talks were “not productive”.

Tomorrow's front page: Blow to royal peace summit #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6JOnc7QaFt — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 16, 2021 Wednesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/gyhYaLJjb9 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 16, 2021

Elsewhere, the i carries accusations that the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is being “weaponised” by EU leaders after authorities insisted the vaccine was safe.

European governments have been accused of stockpiling vaccines despite a looming third Covid wave, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'EU leaders turn on each other in jab row'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/Qkcb9Tq9Nd pic.twitter.com/zmrpNywJ4y — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 16, 2021

The Guardian reports pressure is growing on No 10 to trigger an inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 17 March 2021: Pressure on No 10 to trigger Covid inquiry pic.twitter.com/f52kDEAlJB — The Guardian (@guardian) March 16, 2021

And the Daily Mirror says deaths of people aged over 80 have plummeted by 86% in the wake of the vaccine rollout.