Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 13, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 14-17) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 116 (37%) have seen a rise in case rates, 190 (60%) have seen a fall and nine are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England, with 131 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 13 – the equivalent of 181.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 124.6 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 6.

Hull has the second highest rate, up from 152.8 to 174.0, with 452 new cases.

Barnsley is in third place, up from 143.0 to 167.3, with 413 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

Melton (up from 48.8 to 109.4)

Corby (124.6 to 181.4)

Richmondshire (39.1 to 93.1)

East Lindsey (44.5 to 87.5)

North Lincolnshire (88.2 to 128.3)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 17 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 13; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 6.

Corby, 181.4, (131), 124.6, (90)

Hull, 174.0, (452), 152.8, (397)

Barnsley, 167.3, (413), 143.0, (353)

Redditch, 153.6, (131), 137.2, (117)

North East Lincolnshire, 147.9, (236), 109.0, (174)

Bradford, 142.3, (768), 143.4, (774)

Rotherham, 133.4, (354), 150.7, (400)

Preston, 132.0, (189), 143.9, (206)

Wakefield, 129.2, (450), 134.6, (469)

Darlington, 128.3, (137), 100.2, (107)

North Lincolnshire, 128.3, (221), 88.2, (152)

Rochdale, 127.7, (284), 116.5, (259)

Peterborough, 127.6, (258), 141.9, (287)

Boston, 121.1, (85), 124.0, (87)

South Holland, 121.0, (115), 144.2, (137)

Blackburn with Darwen, 120.9, (181), 103.5, (155)

Hartlepool, 119.6, (112), 116.4, (109)

Bassetlaw, 117.5, (138), 115.8, (136)

South Ribble, 116.4, (129), 101.1, (112)

Tameside, 115.7, (262), 105.1, (238)

Fenland, 114.9, (117), 105.1, (107)

Doncaster, 113.8, (355), 95.9, (299)

Leicester, 113.2, (401), 135.2, (479)

Salford, 111.3, (288), 99.3, (257)

North West Leicestershire, 111.0, (115), 128.4, (133)

Melton, 109.4, (56), 48.8, (25)

Leeds, 107.3, (851), 99.9, (792)

Middlesbrough, 105.7, (149), 108.5, (153)

Stockton-on-Tees, 105.4, (208), 103.4, (204)

Oldham, 105.0, (249), 82.2, (195)

Luton, 104.7, (223), 115.5, (246)

Wyre Forest, 104.6, (106), 98.7, (100)

Calderdale, 103.1, (218), 87.5, (185)

East Staffordshire, 102.7, (123), 107.7, (129)

Bolsover, 100.5, (81), 74.5, (60)

Newark and Sherwood, 98.8, (121), 70.2, (86)

Stockport, 97.1, (285), 82.5, (242)

Bolton, 97.0, (279), 99.5, (286)

Wigan, 96.5, (317), 99.5, (327)

Sheffield, 96.1, (562), 81.9, (479)

Kirklees, 95.5, (420), 104.4, (459)

Charnwood, 95.2, (177), 98.5, (183)

Rossendale, 93.7, (67), 56.0, (40)

Slough, 93.6, (140), 84.9, (127)

Richmondshire, 93.1, (50), 39.1, (21)

Manchester, 93.0, (514), 76.5, (423)

Stoke-on-Trent, 91.7, (235), 97.5, (250)

Sandwell, 91.3, (300), 91.9, (302)

Sunderland, 91.1, (253), 83.9, (233)

Southampton, 89.5, (226), 59.0, (149)

East Northamptonshire, 88.9, (84), 65.6, (62)

East Lindsey, 87.5, (124), 44.5, (63)

West Lancashire, 87.5, (100), 91.0, (104)

Ribble Valley, 85.4, (52), 90.3, (55)

Tamworth, 84.8, (65), 95.2, (73)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 84.2, (109), 76.5, (99)

Solihull, 83.7, (181), 52.2, (113)

Lichfield, 83.1, (87), 68.7, (72)

South Derbyshire, 83.0, (89), 136.1, (146)

North Warwickshire, 82.7, (54), 85.8, (56)

Kettering, 82.5, (84), 72.7, (74)

Lincoln, 79.6, (79), 71.5, (71)

Chorley, 79.5, (94), 53.3, (63)

Blaby, 78.8, (80), 100.5, (102)

St Helens, 78.6, (142), 84.7, (153)

Hillingdon, 78.2, (240), 68.1, (209)

South Tyneside, 77.5, (117), 68.2, (103)

Gedling, 77.2, (91), 87.4, (103)

North Tyneside, 76.5, (159), 86.1, (179)

Walsall, 76.4, (218), 87.9, (251)

Hyndburn, 75.3, (61), 107.4, (87)

Nottingham, 74.8, (249), 91.3, (304)

Stratford-on-Avon, 74.6, (97), 46.1, (60)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 74.2, (73), 78.2, (77)

Mansfield, 74.1, (81), 94.2, (103)

Birmingham, 73.9, (844), 89.9, (1027)

West Lindsey, 73.2, (70), 79.4, (76)

South Kesteven, 73.0, (104), 59.0, (84)

County Durham, 72.8, (386), 77.9, (413)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 72.0, (218), 71.3, (216)

Burnley, 72.0, (64), 82.1, (73)

Northampton, 71.7, (161), 79.7, (179)

Ashfield, 71.1, (91), 92.2, (118)

Bury, 70.7, (135), 84.3, (161)

Ealing, 70.5, (241), 70.8, (242)

Wellingborough, 70.3, (56), 84.1, (67)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 69.8, (238), 70.6, (241)

Swindon, 69.8, (155), 70.2, (156)

Warrington, 69.0, (145), 82.9, (174)

Milton Keynes, 69.0, (186), 75.7, (204)

Erewash, 68.5, (79), 98.8, (114)

Rugby, 67.0, (73), 77.1, (84)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 66.2, (86), 80.8, (105)

Stevenage, 66.0, (58), 67.2, (59)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 65.4, (99), 51.5, (78)

Breckland, 64.3, (90), 62.9, (88)

Pendle, 64.1, (59), 55.4, (51)

Harborough, 64.0, (60), 70.4, (66)

Derby, 63.7, (164), 87.4, (225)

Harrow, 62.1, (156), 62.1, (156)

Wolverhampton, 61.5, (162), 64.6, (170)

Oadby and Wigston, 61.4, (35), 84.2, (48)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 61.0, (69), 73.4, (83)

Selby, 60.7, (55), 54.1, (49)

Cheshire West and Chester, 60.3, (207), 62.1, (213)

Hounslow, 59.3, (161), 71.1, (193)

Trafford, 59.0, (140), 56.0, (133)

Worthing, 58.8, (65), 46.1, (51)

Redcar and Cleveland, 58.3, (80), 75.8, (104)

North Kesteven, 58.2, (68), 37.6, (44)

Rushcliffe, 57.1, (68), 70.5, (84)

Broxtowe, 57.0, (65), 63.1, (72)

Ipswich, 57.0, (78), 43.1, (59)

Fylde, 56.9, (46), 79.2, (64)

Gateshead, 56.9, (115), 60.4, (122)

Huntingdonshire, 56.8, (101), 79.2, (141)

Derbyshire Dales, 56.7, (41), 160.4, (116)

Sefton, 56.4, (156), 70.2, (194)

South Somerset, 56.4, (95), 49.3, (83)

Castle Point, 56.4, (51), 31.0, (28)

Halton, 56.4, (73), 64.9, (84)

North East Derbyshire, 55.2, (56), 49.3, (50)

Wychavon, 54.1, (70), 57.9, (75)

Coventry, 52.8, (196), 72.1, (268)

Wycombe, 52.7, (92), 54.4, (95)

Amber Valley, 52.3, (67), 60.1, (77)

Cheshire East, 52.1, (200), 62.5, (240)

Dudley, 51.9, (167), 72.8, (234)

Kingston upon Thames, 51.8, (92), 50.1, (89)

Liverpool, 51.8, (258), 57.6, (287)

Eastleigh, 51.7, (69), 49.4, (66)

Crawley, 51.6, (58), 46.3, (52)

Daventry, 51.2, (44), 59.3, (51)

Cannock Chase, 50.6, (51), 70.5, (71)

Harlow, 50.5, (44), 60.9, (53)

Worcester, 50.4, (51), 60.3, (61)

Hambleton, 50.2, (46), 37.1, (34)

Oxford, 49.9, (76), 32.1, (49)

Woking, 49.6, (50), 49.6, (50)

Thurrock, 49.3, (86), 51.6, (90)

Spelthorne, 49.1, (49), 53.1, (53)

Warwick, 48.7, (70), 58.4, (84)

South Bucks, 48.5, (34), 47.1, (33)

Brent, 48.5, (160), 48.5, (160)

Central Bedfordshire, 48.2, (139), 49.5, (143)

Runnymede, 48.1, (43), 22.4, (20)

South Staffordshire, 48.0, (54), 56.9, (64)

Chesterfield, 47.7, (50), 82.0, (86)

Bedford, 47.3, (82), 60.6, (105)

Northumberland, 47.1, (152), 54.6, (176)

High Peak, 46.4, (43), 64.7, (60)

Knowsley, 46.4, (70), 62.3, (94)

Reigate and Banstead, 46.4, (69), 22.9, (34)

Newham, 46.2, (163), 51.0, (180)

Arun, 46.0, (74), 67.2, (108)

Allerdale, 46.0, (45), 50.1, (49)

Fareham, 45.6, (53), 41.3, (48)

Colchester, 45.2, (88), 58.0, (113)

East Devon, 45.1, (66), 62.2, (91)

Gravesham, 44.9, (48), 54.2, (58)

Portsmouth, 44.2, (95), 58.2, (125)

South Gloucestershire, 44.2, (126), 39.3, (112)

Sutton, 44.1, (91), 43.6, (90)

Redbridge, 43.9, (134), 47.8, (146)

Sedgemoor, 43.8, (54), 40.6, (50)

South Cambridgeshire, 43.4, (69), 25.1, (40)

Bromsgrove, 43.1, (43), 53.1, (53)

Bristol, 42.7, (198), 48.3, (224)

Waltham Forest, 42.6, (118), 42.2, (117)

North Somerset, 42.3, (91), 35.8, (77)

Blackpool, 42.3, (59), 73.9, (103)

York, 42.3, (89), 48.9, (103)

Barking and Dagenham, 41.8, (89), 55.9, (119)

Havering, 41.6, (108), 37.4, (97)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 41.6, (63), 44.2, (67)

Southend-on-Sea, 41.0, (75), 47.5, (87)

Malvern Hills, 40.7, (32), 69.9, (55)

Basildon, 40.6, (76), 57.2, (107)

Merton, 40.2, (83), 46.0, (95)

Wyre, 40.1, (45), 37.5, (42)

Welwyn Hatfield, 39.8, (49), 62.6, (77)

Wirral, 39.8, (129), 50.3, (163)

Vale of White Horse, 39.7, (54), 35.3, (48)

Watford, 39.3, (38), 60.1, (58)

Lancaster, 39.0, (57), 41.1, (60)

Mole Valley, 39.0, (34), 30.9, (27)

Reading, 38.9, (63), 38.3, (62)

Rochford, 38.9, (34), 33.2, (29)

West Suffolk, 38.5, (69), 41.3, (74)

Cambridge, 38.5, (48), 24.0, (30)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 38.3, (71), 35.1, (65)

Hertsmere, 38.1, (40), 40.0, (42)

Dacorum, 38.1, (59), 61.4, (95)

Harrogate, 37.9, (61), 43.5, (70)

Ryedale, 37.9, (21), 21.7, (12)

Croydon, 37.8, (146), 38.0, (147)

Aylesbury Vale, 37.6, (75), 52.6, (105)

Medway, 37.3, (104), 37.3, (104)

Greenwich, 37.2, (107), 39.9, (115)

Wokingham, 36.8, (63), 36.8, (63)

East Hampshire, 36.8, (45), 18.8, (23)

Craven, 36.8, (21), 45.5, (26)

Bracknell Forest, 35.9, (44), 37.5, (46)

Elmbridge, 35.8, (49), 33.6, (46)

Canterbury, 35.7, (59), 36.3, (60)

Shropshire, 35.6, (115), 43.6, (141)

Gosport, 35.4, (30), 41.3, (35)

Wiltshire, 35.0, (175), 35.0, (175)

West Oxfordshire, 34.3, (38), 28.0, (31)

Stroud, 34.2, (41), 44.2, (53)

Barnet, 34.1, (135), 40.7, (161)

Richmond upon Thames, 33.8, (67), 33.8, (67)

Broadland, 33.6, (44), 20.6, (27)

Guildford, 33.6, (50), 37.6, (56)

Stafford, 33.5, (46), 37.9, (52)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 33.4, (132), 31.9, (126)

Test Valley, 33.3, (42), 31.7, (40)

Havant, 33.3, (42), 47.5, (60)

Great Yarmouth, 33.2, (33), 22.1, (22)

Thanet, 33.1, (47), 54.3, (77)

Mendip, 32.9, (38), 49.3, (57)

Winchester, 32.8, (41), 20.8, (26)

Barrow-in-Furness, 32.8, (22), 43.3, (29)

Bromley, 32.8, (109), 25.0, (83)

Swale, 32.6, (49), 48.0, (72)

Haringey, 32.4, (87), 26.1, (70)

Tower Hamlets, 32.3, (105), 36.6, (119)

Basingstoke and Deane, 32.3, (57), 51.5, (91)

Bexley, 32.2, (80), 28.6, (71)

Wandsworth, 31.5, (104), 42.2, (139)

Epping Forest, 31.1, (41), 32.7, (43)

Dartford, 31.1, (35), 45.3, (51)

Westminster, 31.0, (81), 37.9, (99)

Lambeth, 31.0, (101), 35.6, (116)

West Berkshire, 30.9, (49), 28.4, (45)

Plymouth, 30.9, (81), 32.4, (85)

Copeland, 30.8, (21), 49.9, (34)

Tandridge, 30.6, (27), 32.9, (29)

East Suffolk, 30.5, (76), 27.3, (68)

Scarborough, 30.3, (33), 30.3, (33)

Rutland, 30.1, (12), 70.1, (28)

East Hertfordshire, 30.1, (45), 32.7, (49)

Norwich, 29.9, (42), 33.4, (47)

Hart, 29.9, (29), 24.7, (24)

Dover, 29.6, (35), 46.6, (55)

South Oxfordshire, 29.6, (42), 27.5, (39)

Herefordshire, 29.6, (57), 22.8, (44)

Babergh, 29.3, (27), 16.3, (15)

Dorset, 29.3, (111), 33.6, (127)

Brighton and Hove, 29.2, (85), 30.3, (88)

North Hertfordshire, 29.2, (39), 27.7, (37)

Broxbourne, 28.8, (28), 29.8, (29)

Chiltern, 28.1, (27), 17.7, (17)

Three Rivers, 27.9, (26), 41.8, (39)

Rushmoor, 27.5, (26), 35.9, (34)

Chelmsford, 27.5, (49), 33.1, (59)

Enfield, 27.0, (90), 33.3, (111)

Carlisle, 26.7, (29), 25.8, (28)

Islington, 26.4, (64), 28.5, (69)

Uttlesford, 26.3, (24), 30.7, (28)

St Albans, 26.3, (39), 20.2, (30)

Lewisham, 26.2, (80), 21.6, (66)

Telford and Wrekin, 26.1, (47), 52.3, (94)

Kensington and Chelsea, 25.6, (40), 25.0, (39)

Braintree, 25.6, (39), 51.1, (78)

Mid Devon, 25.5, (21), 29.2, (24)

South Northamptonshire, 25.4, (24), 28.6, (27)

Camden, 25.2, (68), 32.6, (88)

Lewes, 25.2, (26), 29.1, (30)

Maidstone, 24.4, (42), 23.3, (40)

New Forest, 24.4, (44), 28.3, (51)

Horsham, 24.3, (35), 12.5, (18)

East Cambridgeshire, 23.4, (21), 27.8, (25)

Tendring, 23.2, (34), 51.9, (76)

Sevenoaks, 23.2, (28), 24.8, (30)

Hastings, 22.7, (21), 28.1, (26)

Epsom and Ewell, 22.3, (18), 31.0, (25)

Folkestone and Hythe, 22.1, (25), 35.4, (40)

Cherwell, 21.9, (33), 33.9, (51)

Somerset West and Taunton, 21.9, (34), 18.1, (28)

Forest of Dean, 21.9, (19), 30.0, (26)

Adur, 21.8, (14), 15.6, (10)

Mid Suffolk, 21.2, (22), 24.1, (25)

Gloucester, 20.9, (27), 31.0, (40)

Torbay, 20.5, (28), 36.0, (49)

Exeter, 20.5, (27), 22.8, (30)

Tewkesbury, 20.0, (19), 27.4, (26)

Southwark, 19.8, (63), 32.9, (105)

Isle of Wight, 19.8, (28), 9.2, (13)

Ashford, 19.2, (25), 43.1, (56)

Bath and North East Somerset, 19.1, (37), 28.5, (55)

Surrey Heath, 17.9, (16), 28.0, (25)

South Norfolk, 17.7, (25), 25.6, (36)

Mid Sussex, 17.2, (26), 24.5, (37)

Eden, 16.9, (9), 7.5, (4)

Tunbridge Wells, 16.8, (20), 16.8, (20)

Cotswold, 16.7, (15), 15.6, (14)

Chichester, 16.5, (20), 23.1, (28)

Hackney and City of London, 16.5, (48), 29.6, (86)

Teignbridge, 16.4, (22), 17.1, (23)

Eastbourne, 16.4, (17), 13.5, (14)

Cheltenham, 16.3, (19), 28.4, (33)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 15.9, (91), 12.2, (70)

North Norfolk, 15.3, (16), 9.5, (10)

South Lakeland, 15.2, (16), 19.0, (20)

Tonbridge and Malling, 15.1, (20), 18.2, (24)

Waverley, 15.0, (19), 23.0, (29)

Brentwood, 14.3, (11), 55.8, (43)

North Devon, 11.3, (11), 10.3, (10)

Rother, 10.4, (10), 8.3, (8)

Wealden, 9.9, (16), 12.4, (20)

Maldon, 7.7, (5), 18.5, (12)

South Hams, 6.9, (6), 5.7, (5)

West Devon, 5.4, (3), 10.8, (6)

Torridge, 4.4, (3), 10.3, (7)