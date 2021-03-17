Sarah Everard: Second post-mortem carried out after first inconclusive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A second post-mortem examination is being carried out on Sarah Everard’s body after the first proved inconclusive, police have said.

The procedure was being carried out in Kent on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of an inquest hearing due to take place on Thursday.

Miss Everard, 33, went missing on March 3 while walking home after visiting a friend in south London.

Her body was found in woodland near Ashford in Kent a week later, and serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, from Deal, also in Kent, has been charged with her murder.

Police divers search near Rope Walk in Sandwich, Kent, on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

News of the second post-mortem examination came as searches continued in connection with the case, with officers combing areas of woodland in the county.

Large portions of the historic town of Sandwich have been cordoned off, while specialist divers have been called up from Devon and Cornwall to search a small stretch of water.

On Monday, officers were seen searching a shopping trolley shelter outside a Co-operative supermarket and looking under vehicles.

Scotland Yard said police have been routinely searching areas of London and Kent as part of the investigation.