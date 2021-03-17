Thursday, March 18th 2021 Show Links
Georgia shooting suspect charged with murder and assault

by Press Association
March 17 2021, 6.16pm Updated: March 17 2021, 8.23pm
(Mike Stewart/AP)
Authorities say the suspect in the deadly shootings at three massage parlours in Georgia has now been charged with eight counts of murder.

Four of the counts against 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long are related to shootings at two massage parlours in Atlanta.

The other four are related to shootings at a massage parlour in Cherokee County.

Eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, were killed in the shootings on Tuesday.