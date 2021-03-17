Georgia shooting suspect charged with murder and assault

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Authorities say the suspect in the deadly shootings at three massage parlours in Georgia has now been charged with eight counts of murder.

Four of the counts against 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long are related to shootings at two massage parlours in Atlanta.

The other four are related to shootings at a massage parlour in Cherokee County.

Eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, were killed in the shootings on Tuesday.