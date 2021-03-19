President Biden stumbles on plane stairs ahead of trip to Atlanta

US president Joe Biden took a tumble as he boarded Air Force One.
The president stumbled up the stairs at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as he prepared to travel to Atlanta in Georgia.
He recovered and then saluted the military officers who had greeted him earlier on the tarmac.
Later, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden was “doing 100% fine”.
