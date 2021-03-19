Londonderry man to appear in court on terrorism charges

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man is to appear in court in Northern Ireland to face terrorism charges following a police investigation into the New IRA.

The 52-year-old was arrested under the Terrorism Act in Londonderry on Thursday.

On Friday the police announced he has been charged on suspicion of a number of terrorist offences.

Man arrested in Creggan, Derry/Londonderry under the Terrorism Act charged to appear at court pic.twitter.com/sdLTSLGhMm — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 19, 2021

These include preparatory acts of terrorism, possession of explosives with intent and possession of articles likely to be of use to terrorists.

Head of the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray said the arrest came as part of a probe into the New IRA’s bomb-making activity.

“He was arrested as part of Operation Ledging, a discrete, stand-alone strand of Operation Arbacia, looking specifically at the New IRA’s bomb-making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment,” he said.

The man is due to appear at Laganside Court in Belfast on Saturday morning.