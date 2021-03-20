What the papers say – March 20

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Debate over the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab and concerns over a pandemic third wave are splashed across the papers on Saturday.

The Daily Telegraph reports the UK’s Vaccine Taskforce chief Kate Bingham has said the hesitancy over the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe is “irresponsible” and is encouraging anti-vaccinationists.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Europe's stance on Oxford jab irresponsible'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/on0P4qtHZx — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 19, 2021

The Daily Star has a humorous take on the same story, with a front page wild west-style poster featuring three European leaders it says are “wanted” for “global scaremongering, vaccine nationalism” and being “pathetic big sulky babies”.

The Times leads on the “alarm” over a new Covid wave on the continent, with scientists warning Britain could follow.

And the i weekend says a new survey shows two-thirds of Britons feel better prepared to face future crises after enduring the pandemic.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports taxpayer-funded Government furlough money has found its way into the hands billionaire tax exiles, the British National Party, Saudi royals and gulf states including Dubai.

Guardian front page, Saturday 20 March 2021: The unlikely recipients of furlough millions revealed pic.twitter.com/gceqUpgHEm — The Guardian (@guardian) March 19, 2021

The Daily Express leads on a poll of readers saying the Duke of Sussex should apologise to the Queen for his “bombshell claims” about the royal family.

Tomorrow's front page: Harry, just say sorry to the Queen!#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xWV4aG899A — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 19, 2021

Election watchdogs are quizzing Tory party chiefs over the “lavish makeover” of Boris Johnson’s flat, according to the Daily Mail.

MAIL: Electoral probe into No10 decor scandal #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sCbSRaJQox — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 19, 2021

The FT Weekend says the Government is drawing up a plan to save the Liberty Steel group.

https://twitter.com/FinancialTimes/status/1373056270496894986/photo/1

And the Daily Mirror leads on a celebrity divorce, this time between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.