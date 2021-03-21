What the papers say – March 21

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Investigations into police forces and the House of Lords are among the stories leading the nation’s papers.

A special report by the Sunday Mirror says there is a “shameful” culture of sexism and misogyny “running riot” in British police forces.

And The Observer has a damning report which details a “grim list” of sex abuse claims against Metropolitan Police officers.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times leads with “the truth about the peers who are born to rule”, reporting two candidates for House of Lords Speaker say hereditary peerage should be scrapped.

SUNDAY TIMES: Revealed: the truth about the peers who are born to rule #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/23z8BCeFIa — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 20, 2021

Sunday People reports on a plan to have violent partners banned from pubs, school gates and other locations under new anti-abuse proposals.

Tomorrow's front page: Victims can ban abusers from the pub https://t.co/1aKPQckHgo #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ipsE24ehRh — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) March 20, 2021

The EU has “lost the plot” on the matter of Covid vaccination and Britain is “on the brink of a vaccine war” with the bloc over jab exports, according to The Mail on Sunday.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: EU loses plot on vaccine #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5VrEjayTI3 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 20, 2021

Boris Johnson has been urged by MPs to promise all liberties will be fully restored once the pandemic is over, reports the Sunday Express.

And the whole country has been warned by leading scientists to learn from the past 12 months and start preparing for the next pandemic, according to The Independent.

The Sunday Telegraph leads on the intensifying of efforts to counter Russia’s influence in British affairs, with special forces staff to work with MI6 to confront a “wide-ranging threat from Moscow’s spies”.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'SAS takes fight to meddling Russians'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩Sign up for the Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/KuqhjT5OKu — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 20, 2021

And the Daily Star Sunday splashes with a “scandal” regarding overweight armed forced personnel, under a headline of “He ain’t half fat, Mum”.