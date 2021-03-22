What the papers say – March 22

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Threats and machinations over Covid jabs ahead of a virtual summit of European leaders leads many of Monday’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph says Brussels has vowed to keep Dutch-manufactured AstraZeneca doses in the EU as it tries to get Prime Minister Boris Johnson to release the firm from its contract with Britain.

The PM will ask European leaders this week to dismiss any proposals to block exports of Covid vaccines to the UK, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Monday 22 March pic.twitter.com/TyvNABTapz — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 21, 2021

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned the bloc against starting a “vaccine war” and told EU leaders to be more “grown up” about the situation, says The Times.

The Guardian reports the nation’s vaccination efforts could be delayed by two months if the EU does ban jabs from being exported to the UK.

Guardian front page, Monday 22 March 2021: EU ban on exports could delay UK vaccine drive by two months pic.twitter.com/b3ejKyBcUm — The Guardian (@guardian) March 21, 2021

Metro says a third record-breaking day of vaccinations across Britain “will needle” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, with the Daily Express adding the milestone has left “the EU lagging far behind”.

Monday's front page844,285 JABBEDIN A DAY#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/U7bGzgP87k — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) March 21, 2021 Monday’s Daily EXPRESS: “844,285 Jabs In ONE Day! That’s How To Do It EU” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1gfSpuVizS — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 21, 2021

The Daily Star covers Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s call for male MPs to “keep your kit on” and wear short sleeves for jab appointments so the public are spared the sight of shirtless middle-aged men.

The Independent reports a Home Office operation to move thousands of asylum seekers out of hotels has left “vulnerable” people in “squalid” housing.

The Government has been accused of failing to provide value for money with the use of private contractors in the test and trace programme, the i claims.

Monday’s i – “Taxpayers left with bill for test and trace waste” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VRrNjtrBcR — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 21, 2021

The Daily Mail reveals the “appalling” economic, social, educational and healthcare costs of “draconian” restrictions on the eve of the anniversary of the first lockdown.

And TV presenter Kate Garraway tells the Daily Mirror her husband Derek Draper, who remains in hospital after being admitted with coronavirus symptoms in March last year, has said he “just can’t go on”.