Government sets out vision for clinical research across the UK

Faster, more efficient and more innovative research is the aim of a new Government vision to put the UK “at the forefront” of a “healthcare revolution”.

Under the approach, the NHS will be encouraged to put delivery of research at the heart of everything it does, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

This will involve building a culture across the service and all health and care settings that is positive about research, where all staff feel empowered and supported to take part in clinical research delivery as part of their job, the department added.

Saving and Improving Lives: The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery has been developed by the Government alongside the devolved administrations.

The vision involves five themes – embedding clinical research in the NHS; making access and participation in research as easy as possible for people across the UK; positioning the UK as the best place in the world for fast, efficient and cutting-edge clinical research; using data and digital tools; ensuring a sustainable and supported research workforce.

Lord Bethell, Minister for Innovation, said: “We are rapidly approaching a step change in global healthcare, with new technologies and treatments transforming the way we diagnose, treat and prevent illness.

“We need to act now to position the UK at the forefront of this healthcare revolution.

“Our vision sets out how we will achieve a clinical research delivery system in the UK which is innovative, delivers for all research sponsors and patients and is resilient in the face of future healthcare crises.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said clinical research “is the backbone of healthcare” in helping to improve the detection, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease.

“This has never been more true than in our response to the pandemic,” he said.

“By taking advantage of our world-renowned research expertise, and a strong partnership between business, academia, the NHS and Government, we are determined to make the UK the best possible place to carry out clinical research that will improve the health of people here and across the world.

“Ground-breaking technologies, data and analytics will transform healthcare and save lives. Now is the time to seize the opportunity and make this vision a reality.”