In Pictures: You must stay at home – a year since first lockdown

Tuesday marks a year since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first UK lockdown.
In a sombre address to the nation, he told the public they would only be allowed to leave their homes for limited reasons, including food shopping, exercise once per day, medical need and travelling for work when absolutely necessary.
All shops selling non-essential goods were told to close, gatherings of more than two people in public were banned, events including weddings – but excluding funerals – were cancelled.
Here are some of the most striking images to mark the anniversary:
