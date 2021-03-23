In Pictures: Nation pauses to reflect on lockdown anniversary

People around the UK have been marking one year since the first coronavirus lockdown was announced.

Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire is illuminated with the words Reflect, Support, Hope during the National Day of Reflection (Jacob King/PA) A candle is placed outside Downing Street, London (Yui Mok/PA) Blackpool Tower is illuminated in yellow to mark the National Day of Reflection (Martin Rickett/PA) The Kelpies in Falkirk, Central Scotland, are lit up yellow (Andrew Milligan/PA) Holly Wilson, whose grandmother Ada Wilson died during the pandemic, in Belfast Cathedral before a remembrance service (Liam McBurney/PA) Trafalgar Square in London was also illuminated (Yui Mok/PA) Nurses stand at the London Eye to mark Marie Curie’s inaugural National Day of Reflection (David Parry/PA) Dean of Blackburn the Very Rev Peter Howell-Jones during the day of reflection (Peter Byrne/PA) Staff at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London received flowers from the Queen (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Canon Andrew Stead leads a service during the day of reflection at Lichfield Cathedral (Jacob King/PA) People clap after observing a minute’s silence outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Andrew MIlligan/PA) Staff and military personnel hold flowers to place near the statue of Crimean War nurse Mary Seacole during a ceremony at St Thomas’ Hospital in London (Jonathan Brady/PA) NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens, left, joined the minute’s silence (Jonathan Brady/PA) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey to pay tribute to the efforts of those involved in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout (Aaron Chown/PA) First Minister Nicola Sturgeon observes the minute’s silence at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA) A porter observes a minute’s silence at a college in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA) Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves with nurse Lisa Newell during a visit to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, where the party leader thanked NHS staff for their work on the lockdown anniversary (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Mayor of London Sadiq Khan helps to plant the final two trees in the London Blossom Garden at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on the anniversary of the first national lockdown (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) People observe a minute’s silence at Blackburn Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)