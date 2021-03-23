Wednesday, March 24th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Spot the lockdown difference one year on

by Press Association
March 23 2021, 5.22pm
An empty Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
It is a year since the UK went into lockdown for the first time due to coronavirus.

Here is a series of composite photographs showing locations across the country the day after lockdown was announced in March 2020 and on the one-year anniversary of the announcement.

Composite of photos of the seafront in Bournemouth taken today (top) and the same view on 24/03/20 (bottom), the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown
Composite of photos of Old Broad Street with the Bank of England in the distance, in the City of London, taken today (top) and the same view on 24/03/20 (bottom), the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown
Composite of photos of Simon Cotterill, Head Teacher of Manor Park School and Nursery in Knutsford Cheshire, on 22/03/21 (top) and the same view on 24/03/20 (bottom), the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown
Composite of photos of Princes Street, Edinburgh, taken today (top) and the same view on 24/03/20 (bottom), the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown
Composite of photos of the seafront in Skegness, Lincolnshire taken today (top) and the same view on 24/03/20 (bottom), the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown
Composite of photos of Holyrood Park, Edinburgh, taken today (top) and the same view on 24/03/20 (bottom), the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown
Composite of photos of Buckingham Palace in London taken today (top) and the same view on 24/03/20 (bottom), the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown
Composite of photos of Tower Bridge in London taken today (top) and the same view on 24/03/20 (bottom), the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown
Composite of photos of the seafront in Bournemouth taken today (top) and the same view on 24/03/20 (bottom), the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown
Composite of photos of Bath taken today (top) and the same view on 24/03/20 (bottom), the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown
Composite of photos of London Bridge station taken today (top) and the same view on 24/03/20 (bottom), the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown
