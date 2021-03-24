Zara and Mike Tindall welcome a baby boy – Lucas Philip Tindall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Zara and Mike Tindall are celebrating the birth of a son who they have named Lucas Philip Tindall.

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara and former England rugby player Mike Tindall have welcomed their third child, who was born on Sunday March 21 weighing 8lbs 4oz.

The baby’s birth comes just a few weeks after Zara’s cousin Princess Eugenie had her son August on February 9.

Mike Tindall with his daughter Mia (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall.”

The newest addition to the Tindall family is a younger brother to seven-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena.

He is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s 10th great-grandchild, but is only 22nd in line to the throne.

Mike Tindall had joked about wanting a boy this time around.