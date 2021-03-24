Princess Eugenie shares new pictures of baby August

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Princess Eugenie has shared new pictures of her son as she thanked well-wishers for their birthday messages.

Sharing the images with baby August – born in February – and husband Jack Brooksbank, the Queen’s grand-daughter said she got the “best present I could ask for”.

In the first image shared on her Instagram account, the couple were posed by a tree, with Eugenie who turned 31 on Tuesday cradling the baby boy, who was wearing a cardigan embroidered with his name.

A second picture shows the youngster with his eyes open on his father’s shoulder.

The caption accompanying both of the images read: “Thank you for the birthday love yesterday.

“I got the best present I could ask for!”

On Mother’s Day earlier this month, Eugenie revealed another image of baby August, who was pictured lying on a blanket amid the daffodils.

“I’m so excited to be August’s mum and as you can see I’m enjoying my first Mother’s Day,” she wrote.

Eugenie, daughter of the duchess and the Duke of York, is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s granddaughter and Princess Beatrice’s younger sister.