Happy Days star Henry Winkler to make one-off return as The Fonz

Henry Winkler will reprise the role of Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli for a charity event in aid of actors in need.

The veteran actor, 75, achieved worldwide fame appearing as Happy Days’ leather jacket-wearing breakout star in the 1970s, before going on to act in numerous other film and TV productions.

He is returning to the role for a table read of the 1975 episode The Motorcycle, in which Fonzarelli, dubbed The Fonz, seeks revenge on the person who destroyed his treasured bike.

Glenn Close (Jonathan Brady/PA)

For the read, Winkler will be joined by a number of Sag Awards 2021 nominees.

Glenn Close will fill the role of Marion Cunningham, originally played by Marion Ross, while John Carroll Lynch will voice her husband Howard, who was played by the late Tom Bosley.

Bridgerton stars Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan will take on the roles of Potsie Weber and a waitress in the diner.

The Sag-Aftra union’s foundation has organised the event with People magazine to raise funds for emergency financial and medical assistance, disaster relief and scholarships to Sag-Aftra artists and their families.

Sag-Aftra Foundation president Courtney B Vance said: “As the annual benefiting charity of the Sag Awards, we are so grateful to People for 27 years of support. We want to thank them for their generous donation, and for sharing our very special virtual table read and fundraiser on all of their platforms.

“We also want to thank the beloved Henry Winkler for directing this Happy Days episode and bringing back his legendary role of ‘The Fonz’, and to all of the Sag Awards nominees who participated in this benefit on behalf of the Foundation and our community.

“This is what our Foundation is about – supporting our own community and helping those who need it most.”

The episode streams on March 29 on People’s social media channels.